Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.