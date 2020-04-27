Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Sunny early then becoming cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 72F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.