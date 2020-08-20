Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.