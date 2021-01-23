Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. High 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.