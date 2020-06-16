Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy with an isolated thunderstorm possible this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with an isolated thunderstorm possible this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.