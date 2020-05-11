Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 70F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.