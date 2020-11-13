Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Becoming windier overnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.