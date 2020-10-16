Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 61F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.