Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper to a few snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.