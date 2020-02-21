American writer Gertrude Stein owned two Picassos. She always used to tell her friend, “If the house were on fire and I could only take one picture, it would be those two.”
We laugh, but like this writer, choosing between two or more competing priorities is no cakewalk for any of us. It takes lots of discipline to order our private lives so that we not only have priorities, but we live by them. Men are often more task oriented than relationship oriented. We as men can find ourselves prioritizing tasks when our relationships ought to be at the top, starting with our relationship with God.
This year, because of leap year on Feb. 29, spring begins early on March 19. This upcoming change in seasons is little more than a month away. If you like to fish or hunt, as I do, it’s easy to get excited and to buy some new lures, flies, or to get some bullets on sale, to prepare for the future.
Alexander Solzhenitsyn once said, “The constant desire to have still more things and a still better life and the struggle to obtain them, imprints many Western faces with worry and even depression, though it is customary to conceal such feelings.”
He’s right! Just when we begin to prioritize our lives and get a bit of rhythm going, our desires trump our priorities, and whoosh — we are off to the races, to add to our full garage, and to forget the priorities we have set for ourselves.
A priority is something that we give precedence to, by assigning a degree of urgency or importance to it. Send one of us men to the store to buy groceries without a list, and in many cases, what comes home is anything but priorities. As you picked up the newspaper today, was it a priority, a necessity, an option, or is it what you are reading to kill time as you are getting itchy to watch March Madness?
Some of us rise early on Saturdays to work. Others of us make Saturday our “Sleep in til’10 a.m.” day. Still others of us use Saturdays to wash our car or to clean our garage, while others of us prioritize Saturday as our day of rest, to relax with the paper, to read a book, or the Bible, to take our family out for brunch, or honestly, some of us are biding our time for green grass and golf. Some of us are still measuring the ice depth in hopes of two more months of ice-fishing expeditions before it’s all over. Perhaps no other time of the week reveals more about us than how we spend Saturdays, if that day is free. For many of us, Sunday is the Lord’s Day and we are faithful to be in the house of the Lord.
Regardless of what we do, all of us have some set of priorities, even if that priority is to relax and not to plan. Some time ago, I picked up a man on the freeway who has planned out his life, and prioritized it, to be a transient. He has a website, and he emailed me to thank me for the ride. I smiled as he told me how he had been doing this for the last 11 years. What this man prioritizes is which way he thumbs a ride. He attempts to be flexible because sometimes he would rather not walk 4 or 5 miles before he gets a ride.
Some of us never turn the radio or television off in our home or car. We value the news, sports, politics, and we are a walking news reporter in our own right. Others of us prioritize times when we distance ourselves from all media or phones or the internet. We want solace and silence. Some of us like to get away on a snowmobile or out in a four-wheel drive vehicle. Some of us like to get away by traveling to Salt Lake or Jackson to shop.
But each of us, to some extent, plan our lives. Whether rich or poor, men or women, old or young, working or retired, we have a plan we try to follow. In this way, we differ so greatly from animals in the forest. Most of them roam almost aimlessly. Yet, some animals, have within them a God-given priority that makes them migrate to lower elevations, like mountain sheep that appear this time of year on a couple curves not far south of Jackson Hole. I slow down on trips up there in the winter, because I often find big rams, and occasionally, full curl rams on those few curves. As we each grow older and our energy wanes, health can start deteriorating. Now, prioritizing becomes a matter of survival.
Today is an important day to think about our future. What kind of a place does the Lord have in our lives? This should be our priority, but it can be so easily omitted as our blind spot. There’s still time to rearrange priorities. Putting God first helps put everything else back into its rightful place.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
