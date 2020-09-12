How many of us, down deep in our souls and spirits, are at peace, at peace with ourselves, and most of all, at peace with God? We all face external pressures, demanding people, impossible situations, and gnawing insecurities. Do we live with a peace in which there are no memories, no broken relationships, no fears, and no worries to disturb us and rob us of our sleep and solace?
Deep within every man and woman is a hidden reservoir of the spirit. In that reservoir inside of you and me, do we have a peace that is beyond our understanding? If so, that is a gift of God.
That gift of peace is more than just being free of stress, or being free, without pending appointments that we dread. The peace that Jesus gives comes to us in the middle of strife and turmoil all around us, with stress and sadness upon us, and with hopelessness seated in our living room.
We all live risky lives, lives that call us to face impossible odds, facing risks of many kinds. Peter Drucker says there are four kinds of risks: the risk one must accept (that would be a risk God is calling us to take), the risk one can afford to take (that would be a risk we talk over in our soul and spirit or with our spouse and we sense it is a good risk worth taking), the risk one cannot afford to take (that would be a risk God clearly prohibits in His holy word), and the risk one cannot afford not to take (that would be a once-in-a-lifetime decision like asking the one we love to marry us). In the face of deep risks and risky living, the call for peace in our hearts is often drowned out by the call for safety or the call for acceptance with our peers.
The outstanding playwright, Edward Sheldon, experienced deep peace while facing crippling arthritis. In the latter stages of this condition, Edward went totally blind. His biography, “The Man Who Lived Twice,” is about the discovery he made which helped him endure, and his story has inspired many others. The discovery he made, in the face of self-sufficiency, was that when his affliction became impossible, he needed the Lord and faith in Him. The faith he placed in the Lord enabled him to triumph over the worst his affliction could dish out.
The writer who wrote his biography said of Edward, “During the next weeks Sheldon came to grips with destiny and from some hidden reservoir of the spirit, he drew strength to go on. He not only found the courage to endure under a blight from which death might have seemed a welcome release, but he formed a sure belief that affliction could not destroy the purpose of his life. In his moment of crisis, he found a faith which would not only sustain him in his thirty remaining years, but which would reach out in powerful and mysterious ways into the lives of other people.”
Corrie ten Boom once said, “There is no pit so deep, but God is deeper still.”
Two artists won first and second place in a contest of folk asked to draw portraits of peace. The artist who won second place created a scene we all dream of. It was a pastoral scene in which there were beautiful mountains in the background. In the center of the picture, were cattle, horses and deer grazing in the cool of the evening, just before sunset. That is my kind of picture. Do you agree?
The second picture painted by the artist who received first place, was a picture of an angry waterfall roaring down over the face of a steep cliff. Yet the artist’s painting was fascinating in that the brush of his paint brush, drew every observer into a crevice in the cliff at the top of the waterfall. There a rock jutted out and then caved back into a tiny crevasse. In that crevasse, underneath that jutting out rock, was a little bird’s nest. Sitting on the nest, with a few eggs showing beneath her wings, was a tiny bird, oblivious to the spray, the fray, and with no dismay, the mother sat secure and peacefully protected her eggs from any predator or from the waterfall itself.
Have we found that peace in the waterfalls of our lives during this trying 2020 pandemic? There is such a place of quietness and perfect peace near to the heart of God. There is a safe place to fly to in this ongoing storm. Run to Jesus today. Give your life to Him in repentance and faith. Rest in His arms today.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
