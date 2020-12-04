In loving support of senior citizens who are the pillars of our society residing in Mission at Castle Rock, Villa Rehabilitation Center or Sage View Care Center, please consider giving a small gift of love during the holiday season.
Most of us remember Mom and Dad or Grandma and Grandpa making sure we had that special gift under the Christmas tree on Christmas Day. It wasn’t just the bicycle, baby doll or Army fort that we dreamed about that our parents made sure came true for us, it was the unconditional love with which it was given. In the midst of this frightening pandemic, please consider returning this love during the sadness and isolation our loved ones are enduring due to the necessity of limited family visitations. At this time visitations are limited to window visits at most facilities.
During the holidays please consider donating a small gift directly to the Mission at Castle Rock, the Villa rehabilitation center or Sage View Care Center.
Gift ideas: A doll or a furry stuffed animal will bring comfort to people who are alone. Other gift ideas include jigsaw puzzles or crossword puzzle books, Any little doo-dad might do for a dad, like a compass, a weather radio or battery operated games like poker or solitaire (or anything someone could play alone). Whether your gift is a doll for a lovely lady, a cuddly stuffed animal, or a doo-dad for Dad, simply anything will bring pleasure to someone who is alone at this time. I can guarantee you will be giving hours of love and entertainment to those who have selflessly given so much to you throughout your life.
Dolls for Darlings is dear to me because: My beautiful mom was many things to many people during her 92 years on this Earth. My mom was a devoted wife to my father who was a 22-year Army veteran. My parents were married for 60 years before my brave veteran father was called home to God in 2004.
As an Army wife my mom had dutifully traveled the world with my dad, raised five children, was the proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren and about 30-plus great- and great-great grandchildren that she was active in tending to when she was able. Despite Martha Belle’s many accomplishments on this Earth, she passed away as an Alzheimer patient in 2017 at Arbor Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Malvern, Arkansas.
In 2010 during a holiday visit my sister bought our mom a baby doll. I knew my mom enjoyed the stuffed animals some of the grandchildren had sent to her but I honestly thought my sister’s gift was silly. I couldn’t imagine a baby doll as a serious gift for my beautiful, intelligent mom.
To my surprise my mom lit up as bright as the Christmas tree when she saw the doll and absolutely loved her. My mom held the doll gently and would keep her close by her side for the days and the few years to come. These were days that her children and loved ones could not be near her. My mom would hold her doll lovingly when she sat in her room alone. It was amazing to me how that simple inexpensive gift would give my mom hours of pleasure and companionship.
Mission at Castle Rock, Villa and Sage View will thankfully acknowledge any individuals or businesses for the gifts donated on their web pages. Please be sure to note on the label that the gift is for “Dolls for Darlings” so that the gifts can be routed and distributed properly. Thank you in advance for your generosity and for helping someone have a wonderful Christmas.
Due to the COVID-19 rules to ensure safety of residents, gifts must be in original packaging and cannot be gift wrapped due to inspection procedures. Gifts will not be distributed until there is a gift for every resident. If you would prefer to send a small monetary gift, the staff will select an appropriate gift for residents. Please send your gift to one of the following addresses:
Mission at Castle Rock or Villa
1445 Uinta Drive
Green River, WY 82901
Sage View Care Center
1325 Sage
Rock Springs, WY 82901
This message is not sponsored by Mission at Castle Rock, the Villa rehabilitation center or Sage View Care Center, just an interested citizen.
