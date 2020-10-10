Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers developing overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.