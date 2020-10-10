In our deeply divided America, developing a critical spirit is extremely easy to do. Saul Bellow once spoke of critical spirits in America, saying, “We write well in America when we expose frauds and hypocrites. We are great at counting warts and blemishes and weighing feet of clay. In expressing love, we belong among the undeveloped countries.”
Most of us have been known to say, “Here is my book, my passion, my invention, or my idea. Take your time. Study it, take it apart, and get back to me.” But in our heart of hearts, do we really desire the dissecting of our work?
W. Somerset Maugham said, “People ask for criticism, but they only want praise.”
Do you agree? In Jim Burns’ book, “The Youth Builder,” he writes, “For every critical comment we receive, it takes nine affirming comments to even out the negative effect in our life.”
Jesus spoke about the foolishness of faultfinding as He said, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye, and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”
I once heard the quip, “Why criticize your wife’s judgment? Look at who she married!”
Most often when we are belittled, someone has tried to cut us down to his or her size. Over the years, I have received my share of criticism. It seems to go with the territory of being a pastor. Sometimes individuals speak critically of most everyone. There is a good chance that after our friends leave us, criticizing someone else, they will turn, and speak critically of us.
Corrie Ten Boom once said, many years ago, “Our critics are the unpaid guardians of our lives.”
If that is hard for us to swallow, it yet has truth in it. Some of us today may sense we are well guarded. In the face of criticism, it does us good, to initially examine the critical words, to sift them, and to sort them. If we sift and sort out the lies and falsehoods, then we may well have something of substance to examine and consider. If there is even a germ of truth in our critic’s unkind words, we do well to take those words to our heart and learn from them, even if we have been leveled to the ground by the same unfair and unkind words spoken of us.
If we have a humble, sane impression of our lives, what others say about us will not ultimately devastate us. It pays us to have a sane and humble judgment of ourselves. Sometimes friends will exalt us far beyond what we deserve. When that happens, we do well to say, “If any of your kind words are even partially true, I thank you for them, and I give all the glory to the Lord for developing those traits in me.”
If we tend to underestimate ourselves, and punish ourselves with self-criticism, it will profit us to remember to allow others to beat us up, for there are those who are prepared to cut us down to size. I read of a pastor who had two people in his church who often spoke ill of his preaching. God brought to his attention that he should remember full well, that multitudes for years, have rejected the message of his Master, the Lord Jesus Christ.
When we conclude that we must return every ugly face or remark we have directed to us, it becomes a perpetual flea hunt that leaves us not getting our game. We can never prove wrong all the innuendoes, insinuations, lies, and misrepresentations that are uttered against us.
I love to read Peanuts. Do you? One day Charlie Brown was talking to his good friend Linus about the pervasive sense of inadequacy he felt all the time. He groaned, “You see, Linus, it goes all the way back to the beginning. The moment I was born and set foot on the stage of life, they took one look at me and said, “Not right for the part.”
Most of us receive more critical comments a day than encouraging ones. Yet, the very presence of criticism in our lives could yet help us to allow the Lord to transform us into people who cultivate a ministry of affirming others. Since we know what is often missing in our own lives, ought we not to make up for it by blessing others?
Charles Spurgeon said it well, “Fault-finding is dreadfully catching; one dog will set a whole kennel howling!”
As I listen to the news during this pandemic and as we get nearer to the election in November, I often sense the Holy Spirit quickening me to quickly turn it off. Too much discord being sown in my spirit or yours can bear bad fruit. If all the ill-will of the news, sprouts in our spirits, we will soon neglect to speak kindly, if we continue to listen.
May we today start planting seeds of kindness so we can gather love. May we sow courtesy and reap true friendship.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.