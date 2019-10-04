It wasn’t that long ago that I heard a Presbyterian pastor quote George Bernard Shaw, saying, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”
I love the spirit of those words as they suggest what all of us need to learn, and that is, to always take time to enjoy the blessings of life. For me, one of the joys of life, you could call it playing, is planting and harvesting a garden. For me, it is every bit as much fun as fishing and hunting, which I dearly love to do. Since the early frost, my wife and I have harvested onions, beans, tomatoes, carrots, summer squash, zucchinis, cucumbers, broccoli, kale, lettuce, beets, peppers, and Swiss chard.
Last Saturday, we took pictures and harvested our first huge Wolf River Apples — three huge deeply red apples. They can get up to 8 inches in diameter. For years, I bought Wolf River Apples and Arkansas Blacks in Idaho. We canned them in applesauce, and we made “pie apples,” freezing them to make English apple pie.
I love planting vegetables and trees, and now, amazingly, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, we have some small little apple trees. Next year we hope to get more apples, but this was our first crop. This isn’t Fruit Row north of Ogden, Utah, but it is so much fun defying the odds and growing things people say don’t grow in this high desert. Everything was late getting planted due to cold weather. I never got the garden in until June 20, so I praise the Lord for the harvest. I am holding out to dig the potatoes, to keep picking the snow peas that are frost resistant, as well as the cauliflower which has big blooms that are green, and they need to whiten up.
What do you do around your house to play? Gardening is so much fun for me. This year, our lonely peach tree was loaded with beautiful peaches. They needed a couple extra three weeks to ripen, when, a couple weeks ago, we had that big wind that blew through. It was like a micro-burst, breaking off limbs of a big Russian Olive tree in front of our church.
Yes, you guessed it. The big wind blew down our peach tree, “kerplunk.” That tree had over 100 peaches on it. I picked them all and we have waited in vain for them to ripen up in our garage. I recall how many years we have had blossoms, but no peaches. Now, when the tree was loaded, it came “goodbye” time for our peaches.
I am not sure how many of you are interested in recipes for using green peaches. But there are such recipes. Giving some of the rock-hard green peaches away, I was delighted that they were made into a delectable green peach chicken dish. So, I am giving more away. It is fun seeing what to do with disasters like losing a peach tree to a mighty windstorm.
Up north of Riverton, we stopped a few weeks ago, on the way home from Thermopolis at an apple orchard with the sign, “Apples for Sale.” An 86-year-old man sold us a bushel of mixed apples for $15. He showed us his root cellar filled with carrots, tomatoes, green beans, and onions. He had a trailer full of mixed apples for sale. They were all mixed together with a blue tarp over the trailer. His apples are all Wealthy, McIntosh, and my favorite, Wolf Rivers.
We grilled out in Riverton — making pork chops in their city park. Five Native Americans were seated in the grass, not far from us. They ran out of gas. We had plenty of food to give them, including some big apples. They were sweet people I had the joy of praying for, Cynthia, Teller, Yellow Bear, Anderson and a little boy whose name I never learned. As I prayed for them and helped with some gas money, I realized afresh, that I love helping others. Do you?
Back to those three Wolf River apples! The old-timers used to say, “One apple, one pie.” That’s how big the apples are! Wolf River apples began from a seedling from an Alexander apple planted by William Springer, a lumberman from Quebec. He moved his family in a wagon to Wisconsin. He purchased a full bushel of Alexander apples and planted them along the Wolf River. In 1880, his largest “monster apple” weighed 600 grams or 1.3 pounds. I know there are a million ways to play. I love to walk, to hike, to play scrabble, to fish with lures, to hunt each autumn and praise God for His beautiful fall colors, to listen to or to watch the World Series, and the lists go on and on. But for now, I praise God for inaugurating the first tiny Wolf River Apple harvest — three giant apples, and that’s all, but what a joy!
You’re right, George Bernard Shaw. “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.