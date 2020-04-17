Anxiety is like a rocking chair; it will give you something to do, but it will never get you anywhere. I recently read about a confused man who went to get counsel. His remarkable words to his doctor were, “Sometimes I think I’m a tepee and sometimes I think I’m a wigwam.”
The doctor replied, “Your problem is — you’re too tents.”
Sometimes our fears and anxieties are laughable, at least when we finally can look back on them. Yet honestly, for most of us, our anxieties are paralyzing for us at the time, more often than we would like to admit.
George Mueller, a great man of prayer and faith once said, “The beginning of anxiety is the end of faith, and the beginning of true faith is the end of anxiety.”
Thomas Jefferson spoke of anxieties another way. He said, “How much has it cost us, the evils that never happened?”
Arthur Somers Roche said, “Anxiety is a thin stream of fear trickling through the mind. If encouraged, it cuts a channel into which all other channels of thought are drained.” Wow!
Perhaps none of us in this pandemic have made it through the last five weeks without some strong anxieties. Research shows us that, “An average person’s anxiety is focused on: 40% of things that will never happen, 30% of things about the past that can’t be changed, 12% of things relating to criticism by others, mostly untrue, 10% about our health, which gets worse with stress, and 8% about real problems that we will be faced with.” That means roughly, that 92% of all our cares and anxieties are about issues that we cannot do anything about.”
Ask yourself, “What does my anxiety do for me?” It never empties tomorrow of its sorrow, but it does empty today of its strength. Anxiety never makes us escape the feared evil up ahead, but it does make us unfit and unprepared to cope with it, if that evil comes.
John Burroughs once said, “The human body is a steed that goes freest and longest under a light rider, and the lightest of all riders is a cheerful heart.” Our sad, morose, grieving, embittered and preoccupied heart settles heavily into the saddle, and the poor beast, our body, breaks down the first mile of the way. The heaviest thing in the world is a heavy heart.
I have been watching deer out our window during this most recent dumping of wet snow we woke up to on Thursday morning. I watch them laying down on the knoll south of our house. Laying in the snow, they have no worries of the pandemic.
You might wish yourself to be a deer, but you would be missing so much. Animals can grunt, snort, bark, make sheer whistles, roar, and send out sonar signals. But be aware, animals cannot speak in intelligible, symbolic, or abstract speech. Speaking, reading, writing, thinking, and conversing separates us mankind from the animals. It’s not that animals are totally bereft of communication, for they are not, but no raven or fox or lion or armadillo can sit down and write or read a book.
Animals cannot put together a 1,000-piece puzzle. The most recent 1,000-piece puzzle my wife and I are working on is a beautiful Alaskan bull moose. Yet that moose cannot decipher how to put a puzzle of himself together. There is an unbridgeable evolutionary gulf that cannot be crossed, because only men and women were created in the image of God. The glory of this includes the capacity each of us have-to worry, fret, and become terrified in the face of imminent danger.
Animals can hear a missed bullet go singing past them during hunting season, and they can run to safety. But those same animals cannot get together and discuss the value or disvalue of social distancing during this pandemic and then email their findings or do a Zoom meeting and share in worship of our Lord.
My secretary just informed me that one of our members, an 89-year old lady in our church, spent her morning putting up a snowman in her front yard. Animals never do that!
Anxious thoughts can paralyze each of us, but get busy doing something you enjoy, and never forget, our Creator made us in His image and He calls us “to cast all our cares on him for He cares for us.”
I read Professor Holly Ordway’s true story describing her reaction to John Donne’s majestic poem, “Holy Sonnet No. 14. She said, “There’s something happening in this poetry that makes me feel like I have touched a live wire.”
As a former atheist, Holly eventually surrendered her unbelief to Jesus, and turned her life over to Him, our resurrected Christ. Then she said she touched and got connected to the live wire of God’s eternal life. Turn to Jesus today with your anxiety. Fear and faith can coexist, if we trust the Lord Jesus and let faith in Him win the battle.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
