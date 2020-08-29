2020 is a time when God’s ancient landmarks, found in His holy Word, are being ignored, moved, and changed, as if God agrees with us rewriting His Word our way. Right and wrong used to be based on simply following God’s Ten Commandments. Is it any wonder we struggle in our economy, in our courts of law, and in our marriages and families, when these ancient landmarks have been ignored, moved, and changed?
It reminds me of a ship captain who got tired of using his compass to find the North Star. He simply decided to steer his ship at night, by the reflection of the moon on the water. That is what is called being lost at sea.
A group of cattlemen back in the ‘60s in Idaho had a major dispute over their cattle range. It was not a bloody battle, but it was a bitter battle. The final decision was to build a fence on the ridge of the foothills of a high mountain to separate the land allotted to the range users on either side. Yet, where should they build their fence? Several years earlier, there had been a workable agreement of where the separation of properties should be between the two areas of the range.
The minutes of that meeting, read, “The range is to be divided by a line running from Ax-Handle Point, (a prominent rock high on the mountain) down to Jackson’s straw stack.” This should have ended the debate. The problem was that the notes were written years earlier. The Jackson ranch was 3 miles long. Where the rancher stacked his hay changed from year to year, sometimes being almost 3 miles further to the east or to the west. The minutes used to settle the argument failed because Jackson’s straw stack was not a permanent standard. Its placement changed with the seasons.
When we start playing with what right and wrong are, and what marriage is, we are not playing with a moving haystack. We are trying to move Ax-Handle Point, and our war is not with each other, but with Almighty God.
Many years ago, I took some of my sons and daughters high in the Wind River Range, up in the Donald Lake area. The Donald Lake trail is traceable in the daylight, although it not an easy trail to follow, as it heads out between Mirror Lake and Dad’s Lake. We got a late start that afternoon. It was dusk as we arrived in some of the most difficult to trace parts of that Donald Lake Trail.
We had flashlights, but I soon had to tell my children, “I believe we are close to the trail. I have a feeling it is to my left, but I am not sure. It is too dangerous to go on. We’ll put up our tent here, and we’ll stay the night.”
We did. The ground was not level. We never slept well. The next morning, as we explored where it had felt right for us to go to the left, to my shuddering surprise, there was a cliff with a steep drop-off. In the dusk, at one critical diverging in the trail, only a few hundred yards back, we had made a left turn, when we should have turned right. I will always be grateful to God that I followed His “Halt!” in my spirit. That strong halt was from the Lord.
We went back to the trail after breaking camp, and we took the right trail we had missed. Within an hour and a half, we were fishing on Donald Lake, catching cutthroats.
Never go forward if the boundaries are not clear. We may swear we know the way and that if everyone follows us, all will be well. But sooner or later we will all end up getting nearer and nearer to a cliff.
Nationally, we are nearing precipitous cliffs in our country. Marriage is being redefined, and physical intimacy before marriage is being accepted as the new normal. Young people by the millions are living together, because the ancient boundaries set by our Lord have been moved. It is dangerous for us, our children, and our future that we have said little or nothing when what feels good has been accepted as right, when it is over the cliff.
When we become bent on doing our own thing, we are like the old man who lived alone in the mountains, all alone, except for a pack rat. The rat was a constant irritation to him, keeping him awake at night and getting into his food supply. The clever pack rat avoided every trap, sleeping in some unknown hideaway by day and roaming at will at night.
Finally, in a fit of desperation, the man, bent on winning the battle with the pack rat, set fire to his cabin, and got rid of that rat for good. In the process of proving he was smarter, he lost almost all that was precious to him.
Some Ax-Handle Points are fixed by God. We had better leave them alone for our own sakes and for the sake of the One who wrote them on tablets of stone with His finger.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
