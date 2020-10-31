Back before the turn of the 20th century, the Sierra range was hit with an unusually cold and wet fall, like the coldness, and the snowstorm that we experienced last week in Sweetwater County. It was 12 below zero, a week ago tomorrow. Our storm shut down I-80. The weather in the Sierras laid down over 10 feet of wet snow before Christmas.
Then, just following New Year’s, on January 3, 1997, soon 24 years ago, a warm January thaw hit with a dramatic increase in temperatures. The warm rain poured over 20 inches of rain into the Sierras, on top of the 10 feet of snow. It produced a spring like snowmelt that began to wash down in torrents over the rocks until the awful flood came crashing into the beautiful Yosemite Valley below.
On New Year’s Eve, 1996, it all began, with an unusually warm, tropical rain that began to fall. The deep mountain snow-packs began melting rapidly during this torrential 24-hour rainfall from January 1-2, 1997. The rain and melted snow overflowed small creeks and eventually the large Merced River, which flows through Yosemite Valley.
The flooding stranded 3,000 visitors in the park. Stranded New Years’ vacationers were finally able to begin leaving Yosemite Valley on January 3, as the worst of the flooding was over, though the drive out of the park still saw many cars partially submerged in water. All the roads out of the park — Highway 120, Highway 41, and Highway 140 — were inundated by the floodwaters.
Miraculously, there were no human fatalities, but the total park damages were estimated at $178 million. A book was written on the flood later in 1997 by Mark Goodin entitled “Yosemite: The 100-Year Flood.”
Many people wrongly think that the top of Yosemite Valley is found in the surrounding cliffs, domes and spires. Those cliffs, domes, and spires are not the summit above the valley at all. The perimeter wall of Yosemite Valley is the lowest elevation of several hundred miles of the Sierra Wilderness. When the deluge came, it took everything in its path. Soon bridges were gone. Campgrounds and cabins and lodges were destroyed.
In the same way, all our hard work can be destroyed in a short moment and window of time. Isn’t it amazing how fragile our lives are, and how vulnerable to disaster, our hard work is? The floods of life come. The tide comes in. We can choose to see our floods as a disaster, or at best, we can try to learn to live with them, learn from them, and accept them as Americans adjusted to the aftermath of Katrina or the burning down of tens of thousands of their beautiful homes.
Almost always, there is a silver lining in our disasters, a moment when we see God’s rainbows, and the hand of God moving in miraculous ways. Families who have seen their homes burn down, have later seen their disaster, as a chance to rebuild with better eyes and dreams and plans than when they built the first time. Out of disaster or near disaster, good things can come.
It reminds me of an old, old, old Yosemite history lesson from 1883. The first non-native American to view Yosemite Valley was Joe Walker. He led an expedition in late September over the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains. They were in search of the golden valley they had heard about and the Pacific Ocean. An early storm set in and Walker’s expedition of 60 men stumbled through five feet of blowing snow. They became lost for more than 20 days. Many of them became ill from exposure and they nearly starved to death.
Then Joe Walker with a couple scouts, followed a growing tributary creek downward through a rugged canyon, believing this was the exit to the west. On October 20, 1833, a hundred and thirty-seven years ago, these three men found themselves walking up to a cliff, and then, staring straight down into a 2,400-foot chasm, soon to be named Yosemite Falls.
Local native Americans found the beleaguered Walker expedition and they saved all 60 of the men, feeding them for a whole month, before showing them the way out of mountains to the west.
Joe Walker wrote, “Men who were terrified that they would never get out alive from this awfully sublime place, soon found themselves resting in a marvelous paradise.”
Thankfully, due to the mercy of God, awful disasters are the tapestries God can use to coin into our greatest days of all. These pandemic days are dark days. Trust God. Do not fear the future. Trust God alone.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.