These days, there are lots of conversations and opinions about which issues we should care about.
While many are concerned about COVID-19, especially the rising numbers of COVID-related deaths, many others are pointing out different issues in contrast, usually in a way that downplays or rejects COVID’s validity.
“Thousands of people die every day from heart attacks and car crashes. Why are we worried about the people dying from COVID?”
“Human trafficking should scare you more than COVID.”
“People committing suicide because of shutdowns is a bigger issue than the people dying from COVID itself.”
These are just three examples of these types of arguments that have been coming up since the beginning of the pandemic. Some of them I have more patience and respect for than others, but I think all of them are fundamentally flawed in their approach because of one thing: they either lack or limit compassion.
The first argument frustrates me the most. First of all, things like car crashes and heart attacks are not contagious, so they don’t have the ability to spread and continue to kill more people in the way that COVID-19 does. But even so, it’s still true that we do as much as we can to prevent these deaths from happening. Why shouldn’t we be doing the same for COVID deaths? And either way, this argument comes across as callous and unempathetic. Yes, people die — every day from every imaginable cause in numbers that our brains can’t really comprehend. But each of those deaths is still a human being with a complex life, and most leave behind family and friends who are devastated by their loss. Deaths are tragedies, even if you don’t feel their pain directly, and we do what we can to prevent those tragedies, regardless of their cause.
Discussing human trafficking, particularly child sex trafficking, is something I’ve seen coming up in discussions a lot lately. My question is — human trafficking has been a huge issue for so long, so why the sudden interest now? Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited people are looking into this issue, raising awareness, and wanting to do more to address it. Late is better than never to get involved. But what I don’t understand is why people are comparing it to COVID-19. What does that have to do with anything, and what does it accomplish? They’re both serious issues. They’re both very different issues. They both need to be addressed. What do we accomplish for either of them by talking about which is worse?
Expressing concerns about suicides resulting from COVID-19 precautions is the most complicated argument, since the two issues actually are connected. This line of reasoning started early on, when people were pushing back against business closures and lockdown orders, saying people would get depressed from isolation and the impact on the economy and commit suicide. They argued that “the cure could be worse than the disease.” Now some people believe we’re seeing that happen, and it is worse than the COVID deaths themselves.
The main reason this argument bothers me is precisely because it’s usually nothing more than an argument. Often the people I hear saying this are people I’ve never previously heard express any amount of concern over suicide or mental health. It bothers me that they only seem to care about suicide once they can use it as a debating point.
Believe me, I am deeply disturbed and concerned about the suicide rates. I care about the people struggling from the economic impact, and I worry about the increased depression and anxiety people are experiencing. And I have people in my life I care about that constantly fight against a variety of mental health issues, and I worry about their safety, so it’s not theoretical to me.
However, I simply don’t think it makes sense to say that because suicides are a concern, we shouldn’t do anything about COVID. The effects on the economy and the impacts on mental health are concerns that we can work on. We have resources and options to address those issues and get people the help they need. Also, if we simply let COVID-19 run amok without trying to limit it, I believe the impacts on the economy and mental health would be far worse in the long run. So I don’t think it’s valid to use suicide rates as a debating point to prove that COVID isn’t a concern.
My response to all of these arguments is the same bottom line: it is actually possible to care about more than one issue at a time. In fact, I’m a little concerned for all of us and our emotional intelligence if we don’t know how to care about multiple issues at once.
We should be concerned about people dying alone in hospital rooms away from their families because of COVID-19. We should also be concerned about people committing suicide because they lost their business and can’t see a way to move forward. We should also be concerned about the horrifically widespread problem of human trafficking. And we should try to find ways to address and deal with all of these issues.
What we shouldn’t be doing is wasting time comparing them. While we argue about which issues are most important and start feeling superior because of the side we pick, people are dying. What are we actually doing to put our concern into action?
If 2020 teaches us anything, I’d like it to be the need for compassion. Don’t use people’s lives as an arguing point. Don’t pick and choose what to care about based on a debate. Don’t limit your concern to one issue at a time. Don’t put boundaries on your compassion. Find ways to show it.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
