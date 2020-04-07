For a long time now, I have always looked forward to the end of April.
Not only is it when my family and I celebrate my dad’s birthday, but it’s also when I catch myself counting down the days to the NFL draft.
Since I was a kid, watching the draft has brought nothing but joy to me. Not only do I get to celebrate it with many loved ones, including my dad, but also who doesn’t enjoy three full days of watching dreams come true?
If sports taught me anything as a kid, it’s that hard work pays off. Come Thursday, April 23, for those who are fortunate enough to hear their names called, their dreams of becoming a professional football player will become a reality.
However, what hurts to think about is that because of the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s draft will now be virtual, meaning that the players who get drafted will not be able to walk across the stage with the entire nation watching them as their name gets called.
For years now, walking across that stage and shaking NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell’s hand has been like a right of passage for these players, and now they won’t get that opportunity.
The term “you only get drafted once” is true. For this year’s upcoming draft class, players will have to hear their names get called over the television screen while celebrating at their homes, hopefully with their family members and other loved ones.
This isn’t the worst news in the world by any means, however, walking across that stage only happens once in a lifetime, and for them to be robbed of that experience is barbaric.
Before the outbreak, the 2020 NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas. For those who have been to Vegas, you know that city always puts on a show.
This year’s stage was going to be on top of the water in the middle of the Bellagio fountains where players would have had to take a boat across the water to get on stage. How cool would that have been?
Despite those plans coming to a halt, I am grateful that the draft is still scheduled to happen. With everything going on in the world, I believe the draft will be even more special this year, despite going virtual.
For all of us sports fans, the draft is a symbol of hope. It’s a light at the end of the tunnel that proves sports will be back. Most of all, it gives all of us sports fans something to look forward to in hard times like this.
Personally, I have had a tough time trying to navigate life without sports these last few weeks. For as long as I can remember, if I’m not out playing sports, I’m either inside watching them on TV or out covering them around the community.
Another bright side about the draft, for me anyway, is that I have watched most of these players ball out over the last few years now. It’s exciting not only to see their dreams come true but also where they might end up.
As a Cincinnati Bengals fan, this past season was tough to weather. The only positive outcome we got from winning only one game in 2019 was locking up the No. 1 pick this upcoming draft. This is a chance for us Bengals fans to draft not the only the “best” player, but the right player to help lead our organization going forward.
I have mixed feelings about having the No. 1 pick, but if the team does plan to hold on to it, I don’t mind drafting former Louisiana State University quarterback, Joe Burrow.
For those that did not get a chance to watch Burrow play this year, you missed one hell of a show. He not only won the Heisman Trophy (award for best player in college football), but he also led the Tigers to an undefeated season before going on to win his school its fourth overall national title, the first one since 2007.
Don’t get me wrong, I am not naive enough to think that Burrow is going into come in day one and lead the Bengals back to a Super Bowl. I know that it’s going to take time for him to learn the system and get used to the speed of the NFL.
It will also be interesting to see how Burrow performs without Joe Brady, his former passing game coordinator at LSU who is now an offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.
With the help of Brady, Burrow became the seventh quarterback in FBS history to throw for 50 touchdowns in a single season. He also led the nation in completion percentage (80.8), yards per attempt (11.8) and NFL passer rating (127)
Not just Burrow, but even the local players like Logan Wilson, a former linebacker from the University of Wyoming. I am more than excited to see where he ends up.
As a Pokes fan, watching Wilson tear up the field at the college level has been a part of my Saturday routine for years now. It’s hard to explain just how pumped I am to hear his name get called and watch him play out his remaining days on the biggest stage.
Not many players, especially those born and raised here in Wyoming get that opportunity.
For years now, the NFL draft has been proof for every young kid out there, no matter what sport it is they play, that hard work does pay off.
It’s proof that it doesn’t matter where you are from or what school you go to. As long as you work hard and do things the right way, anything is possible.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. You can reach him at sports@rocketminer.com. For more exclusive coverage, follow him on twitter @WesleyMagagna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.