Sometimes I long for us in Sweetwater County, especially in Rock Springs, to develop a White Mountain Trail linking I-80 at the A & W Root Beer exit all the way north to the Wild Horse Loop at 14-mile hill on 191. White Mountain is a beautiful area, but we need a nice paved walking and biking trail. Will we ever see such a trail? I don’t know, but I long to see us do this civic duty for our Sweetwater County residents who could so profit from such a lovely trail.
Recently, my wife and I repeatedly walked the Jordan River Trail or Parkway and I found myself thinking, “We should do something like this.” It would take finances, perhaps a grant, and it would take a unified desire in our municipality to build such an attraction to serve our community.
The Jordan River Parkway is an approximately 40- to 45-mile urban trail that runs along the Jordan River within the state of Utah. The parkway follows along the Jordan River from Utah Lake in Utah County, through Salt Lake County and onto the Great Salt Lake in Davis County. The majority of the trail is a mixed-use trail which has been completed with a shared-use path for cyclists, skaters, and joggers. A separate equestrian path also runs on the southern portion of the trail. Many trailheads, city and county parks, and golf courses are also located along the parkway.
As we walked 5 miles of the trail on two different days, we noticed that about every quarter mile, there were nice public bathrooms and some little parks for children especially. This marvelous parkway was conceived in 1971 primarily as a flood-control measure, but the restoration of the floodplain, the cleanup of pollution, and the adding of trails crossing the River at frequent intervals, make this trail a masterpiece to study and learn from.
The Utah Legislature approved a bill in 1973 that created the Provo-Jordan River Parkway Authority. The Parkway Authority received $3 million in funds and was charged with constructing the parkway. The Parkway Authority moved slowly through the 1970s, primarily buying land and cleaning up the water, plus other cities were also buying land on the river. By 1986, $18 million had been spent on the parkway, mostly from state funds. Land had been purchased and trails had been constructed for the Utah County portion. Much of the work in Salt Lake County was done from Murray north with the addition of the Murray Golf Course, and several smaller parks and about 4 miles of canoe runs and trails. Some of the trail goes over areas which are impassable, so the trail is a raised trail such as some of the trails at Yellowstone Park at the hot pools.
Now I know that we are a much smaller entity than Salt Lake City, but I love to walk the Kemmerer Trail and jog on it in a 5K or 10K, as it winds its way along Ham’s Fork. Perhaps there are already steps being taken to do this deed to supply a walking and biking trail, although I know nothing about such plans. Nevertheless, my hopes and prayers to God are that we might as a city or county see the need of such a trail way that would make our wonderful location at the base of White Mountain an open door for races, for walkers, for runners, and for people with leashed dogs only. Dog owners would pick up sacks to scoop up dog droppings along the way to make this a well-kept trail.
If White Mountain, at the base is not the place for such a trail, perhaps a trail out south of town along Highway 430 with Aspen Mountain in the foreground, would be an option. Perhaps many other ideas abound in your hearts for our city. To bring such a plan to fruition, there would need to be a jelling of ideas, and a proposal for how to fund it, if we so desired. It will take a united purpose, a united funding, and a united kick-off.
When it happens, I will be one of the excited walkers and joggers who will rejoice that Rock Springs, Wyoming, has stepped up to the plate and given our community something we can all be grateful to God for. It’s only as far away as our united dreams and our willingness to find a way to fund it.
Maybe you have been thinking the same thing. What if it took off? It’s been fun dreaming out loud. I hope you will dream out loud with me. Nothing is impossible with God if He is in it.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
