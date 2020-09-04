“God’s Not Dead,” “Miracles from Heaven,” “I Can Only Imagine” — what comes to mind when you hear those titles? Maybe they’re some of your favorite films. Maybe you’ve seen the occasional trailer but don’t quite understand what these movies are. Maybe you cringe just thinking about them.
Christian and faith-based films have gained popularity quickly, especially over the past decade. But a divide exists in how these films are viewed — most notably between supportive audiences and condemning critics.
“Reel Redemption: The Rise of Christian Cinema” explores the rise of faith-based films and dives into the discussion of their polarizing nature, offering a fascinating look at their history and a balanced perspective on both their downfalls and their potential.
Written and directed by Tyler Smith, this roughly hour-and-a-half-long documentary takes the form of a video essay, using Tyler’s narration over video clips. Over the course of the film, Tyler tracks the history of the Church’s relationship with Hollywood and the evolution of Christian films while also addressing the arguments and debates that have arisen surrounding this topic.
I was recently able to “sit down” with Tyler for an interview (via Zoom) to chat about “Reel Redemption” and our own thoughts on the pros and cons of Christian films.
The rift between the Church (a term both Tyler and I use in the broadest sense) and Hollywood became especially wide starting in the ‘50s and ‘60s, particularly with the introduction of television. Tyler explained that filmmakers, who had previously censored themselves under the “Motion Picture Association Code,” began to include more objectionable content in their movies as a way to compete with strictly censored television. The Code was replaced with the Rating System, movies became more explicit, and Christians objected.
Tyler explained that he believes Christians saw this change as an act of betrayal. Not only were they uncomfortable with the possibility of seeing objectionable elements and a non-Christian worldview presented in film, but they also may have been upset because they had lost their power over an influential medium that they previously had a good deal of control over.
As tensions between the Church and Hollywood grew over the years, Christians eventually began to respond by making their own films. Although many of the early films were low-budget, small productions, they persisted, and eventually began to gain popularity. “Reel Redemption” points to “Fireproof” as the first film to truly establish the viability of Christian films at the box office. Eventually, major studios began to realize the potential of faith-based films, and Hollywood itself began to court the trend, leading to the increasing numbers of Christian films in recent years.
However, along with the rise of Christian film came harsh criticism. As Tyler puts it in “Reel Redemption” — “Christian film remains a convenient punching bag for film critics.”
At the heart of both “Reel Redemption” and my conversation with Tyler is the debate over the validity of Christian films and the divide between those who support them and those who criticize them — and the few of us like Tyler and me who fall somewhere in the middle.
The box office numbers, if nothing else, have established that there is a strong fanbase for faith-based films, and much of that fanbase is outspoken about their love and support for these movies.
However, film critics have been largely dismissive of and antagonistic towards faith-based films. “Reel Redemption” explains that in the early days critics pointed to the stilted acting, on-the-nose writing, and poor production quality of independent Christian films. And even as they have become more mainstream, critics still tend to condemn faith-based films as unoriginal and overly preachy.
“The word ‘propaganda’ gets thrown around a lot,” Tyler said.
On that point, he thinks that many critics step beyond just critiquing the art and begin to attack the film because they disagree with its message, which he sees as a problem. Many “secular” films are heavy-handed in presenting the philosophy of the director, but that doesn’t mean the film itself is badly made, Tyler points out.
“To dismiss any type of film because of the philosophy that it might espouse is limiting,” he said. Because of this, Tyler explained — “I don’t like the dismissal of Christian film as a concept.”
That’s not to say Tyler doesn’t agree with the critics on other points.
“Most of the movies are almost unwatchable,” he continued. “But as a concept they can be good.”
Tyler is more than willing to admit when criticisms of faith-based films are accurate. In one of his podcasts, he picked “God’s Not Dead” as the worst film of the decade. Critiques on the artistic quality of many of these films often meet with agreement from Tyler.
However, one of the most original and insightful arguments in “Reel Redemption” may help defend Christian films to some extent, especially those criticized for being unoriginal. Tyler believes that faith-based films are becoming their own genre — they’re just a new genre that hasn’t been recognized or understood yet.
“Any new genre is not identified as a genre immediately,” Tyler said. Usually the fans are the first to pick up on genres and appreciate them, even while critics initially view them “as a defective version of an established thing,” he explained.
So when critics argue that Christian films are predictable, Tyler argues that this may be true, but so are many Westerns, sci-fi movies, and zombie movies. They may be predictable, but that’s because they follow what their intended audiences enjoy, as genres usually do. And as with any genre, not everyone will be a fan of it, but those who are will enjoy and appreciate the films.
“I think looking at it that way helps us to frame what a Christian movie can be,” Tyler explained, while also noting that “there’s still success and failure within genres.”
Tyler and I both expressed our hopes that Christian films will continue to improve in quality — perhaps eventually reaching more of a middle ground between audiences and critics.
He believes that part of the issue is that many Christian films tend to present a simplified and overly-optimistic view of life and faith, which audiences accept because the message is familiar and affirming. In order for Christian films to be more widely accepted, Tyler believes they will need to become more honest and artistically sophisticated.
“As long as Christian films are approached as sermons and not as unique works of art, they’ll never be taken seriously by anybody but the most devoted Christain viewers,” Tyler admits in “Reel Redemption.”
He explained to me that he believes critics notice “a dishonesty within Christian film and an unwillingness on the part of the money people and the director to tell us the story the way it would emotionally feel.”
However, Tyler believes that as Christians become more mature as an audience, they will expect more from their films, and eventually there could be “more Christian films that are less interested in affirming and pandering to their audience and more interested in reflecting their actual experience.” When this happens, Tyler believes critics will start to appreciate films that are “willing to be honest about what it is to live this life.”
Until we reach that point, the debates will continue, but films like “Reel Redemption” add to the ongoing discussion by offering helpful insights to both fans and critics through honest examination of Christian films’ struggles and their potential value as a genre.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
