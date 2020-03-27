Stop, Look and Listen!
Growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, there is a home scene that I cherish as we face this coronavirus pandemic. It is not a picture on the wall, but a scene, a portrait, etched in my heart. That scene was viewing Dad when he came home as a circuit rider from his circuit.
He started out his circuit days, preaching in eight churches, held in church buildings and in homes. When Mom looked through the kitchen window down the road toward Whitaker Fork and saw Dad driving home on his horse, or later, in his Model A, she dropped everything.
Mom ran to meet him at the front door with open arms. As she held open the screen door, Dad would often take Mom up into his arms, hold her and then sit down with her in his lap to talk. I was just a tike those days, but I was taking lessons deep in my heart.
During these times when life seems to be standing still in this COVID-19 pandemic, these homecoming pictures have reawakened in my soul. Spring has arrived! Spring is ever a reviver of memories that live, relive, and never die.
I remember speaking with a rancher I met on the road a few years back. I flagged him down, and we talked. He told me he and his grandson were searching for 10 of his cattle that had been missing for two months.
The road home for most ranchers is often a road that leads through many gates, whether on horseback or in a pickup. When a rancher has been on horseback all day long riding, or out in his pickup, looking for cattle, what a feeling it must be after coming down from the high country, to approach his home place. In the shadows of evening, as his horse is going faster now, anticipating a pail of oats, what does this rancher hope to see?
Then he sees it again. There in the evening shadows, is a light welcoming him home in the ranch house window. He sees his wife working in the kitchen. The frosting on the cake is when his wife, anticipating his soon return, greets him with a wide-open gate at the end of the lane to the house.
At the entrance to our personal road ahead and our national road ahead in America, during this pandemic, is either a locked or an open gate. Listen to all sides of the endless discussion about this pandemic; and what we should be doing. The future appears dire. If we as a nation, trust in our own strength and wisdom, there is a locked gate ahead, with a padlock on it. None of us have to know the way out of this pandemic. What we need to know for sure, however, is the Lord, our only Savior and Guide, waiting to deliver us and open the gate when we repent and trust Him fully.
Our sustenance as a nation for surviving these days is only found through the open gate of faith in the One on whom our nation was founded. Jesus once told a story of a rancher with two sons. His elder son was self-righteous. He resented his dad’s unconditional love. His younger son demanded his inheritance before his father passed on. Unthinkable! Then he headed for a far country to spend his money wastefully on riotous living.
The money ran out, and he faced hunger and poverty. After wildly buying drinks on the house, this immoral man was digging in dumpsters looking for meals behind road-house inns. Only one job he found, feeding pigs, his worst nightmare. Starving, he was looking to grab morsels from the slop he fed the hogs. In tears, he remembered home scenes with his dad who loved him. He remembered beef steaks, laughter, music, and joy, founded on deep love for God and for each other.
At his lowest point, despairing of life, this fearful son woke up to his blindness, repented, and he started the long road home walking. It took many days trudging home in guilt and shame from that far off country. Repenting more as he trudged on, he hoped for nothing better than a job working as one of his dad’s lowest paid hired hands. Finally, nearing home, he came near the gate that was usually locked. Surprise! The gate was wide open. His tear-stained blood shot eyes could not believe what he saw. His Dad had seen him a longways off, and his Dad was running to embrace him.
Our Lord, whose Bible and values our country was built upon, is waiting at an open gate for America to turn back to Him. The light is still on. There’s food enough and to spare. Only repentant nations willing to humble themselves and come home to God, will find the gate open. Will we repent? If we will repent as a nation, God is waiting with open arms. There is hope, deliverance and healing, beyond this pandemic, but our only lasting hope is in God alone.
