As everyone does their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, many people staying home and looking to kill time are binge watching new shows on streaming services like Netflix. This past week, most of the buzz has been about “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” “Tiger King” is the no. 1 show on Netflix in the U.S. today (and has been for several days). Full of animal maulings, drugs, polygamy, and hillbillies, it’s certainly a conversation starter. But for some of us, that’s just not our style. We may be getting bored and branching out more, but personally, there are still lots of other shows I would rather spend my time on.
Maybe you, like me, don’t have much interest in “Tiger King.” Or maybe you’ve already watched it and would like something else to purge your mind. Or maybe you’re just looking for the next series to hit “play” on. Whatever the case, Netflix has lots of other original series. Here are five of my favorites that you may not have seen yet but are definitely worth binging.
1 — The Letter to the King: When Tuiri, a young would-be knight, is given a mysterious letter to deliver to the king, he finds himself thrown into the middle of a quest to save the kingdom from coming darkness. Based on a book and filmed in New Zealand, this series has a “Lord of the Rings” feel, even though it’s more medieval with touches of magic rather than full fantasy. The characters are endearing and the story keeps you guessing throughout. Even though some of the plot points are basic and others are not well-explained, overall it’s well-made and entertaining to watch. The series is rated TV-14, and while some parts may be a little scary for young children, it’s otherwise pretty safe, so it’s a good show to watch with family or for anyone who wants a medieval story that’s not dark and graphic. With just one season with six episodes that range from 40 — 50 minutes, it’s an easy show to binge quickly, and it ends in a good spot without too much of a cliffhanger.
2 — Lost in Space: The Robinson family may not have the worst luck in the galaxy, but they certainly face their fair share of difficulties, which they overcome by working together. This show is a reimagining of the 1965 series (which was a sci-fi version of the classic novel “The Swiss Family Robinson”), but it stands on its own as a unique, smart, heartwarming series. Balancing suspenseful adventures with emotional relationships and character development, this show is a fun sci-fi series with impressive special effects and good writing and acting. “Lost in Space” is also rated TV-PG and is another one that may be scary for young children but is generally a good one for the whole family to enjoy together. It has two seasons, each with ten episodes that are about an hour each, so grab some popcorn and settle in with your family at home to watch a family in space.
3 — Anne with an E: Fans of “Anne of Green Gables” know that Anne Shirley is a dreamer whose big heart changes the lives of everyone around her. This series takes the original characters and some of the plotlines from Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic story and gives them a more modern and sometimes darker spin. Fans of the original books or older movie versions should expect the story to be different than what they’re familiar with, but should watch because of just how perfectly every cast member embodies their character. Everyone else should watch because this well-made series is both heart wrenching and heartwarming, and Anne’s positivity is something we could all use more of right now. While this TV-PG series isn’t afraid to touch on serious subjects and sometimes gets surprisingly dark, it’s still a good one for a wide variety of ages to enjoy together. With three seasons and a total of 27 episodes around 45 minutes each, this is the longest series I’m recommending today, but it’s still a great one to binge in large chunks. The series has finished production, so you can watch without worrying about getting hooked and having to wait for the next season. Of course, some of us fans are still hoping Netflix will change their mind and give us more.
4 — The English Game: When football (soccer) started becoming more organized and gaining popularity in Britain in the late 1800s, it was surrounded by the controversies of class divisions between teams competing against one another. This new series written by Julian Fellow, the writer of “Downton Abbey,” is a historical period drama that centers around football but focuses on divisions and tensions between the upper class and working class. I’ll admit that I just started this one myself and am halfway through, but I’m enjoying it so far. The writing and acting are good, and the storyline and characters are intriguing. While it will probably be most enjoyed by people who are already fans of period drama and shows like “Downton Abbey,” the focus on sports and cotton mill strikes gives this series a more masculine feel and broader appeal. This show is rated TV-14, so while it doesn’t get too dark or explicit, it definitely deals with more mature themes, and the story itself would probably be boring for kids. But any teens or adults wanting a good British period drama can make themselves a cup of tea and easily get through the one season with six 45-minute-range episodes.
5 — The Umbrella Academy: A group of children born in unusual circumstances with extraordinary powers become an adopted family of superheroes — or at least a dysfunctional family of misfits trying to save the world. I’ve saved my favorite show on this list for last because it’s probably the most polarizing. I can definitely see how not everyone will like this series, and that’s fine, but I still think people should give it a chance, because for those of us who do love it, we really love it. It is bizarre, unique, and subversive. It offers a more realistic look at what it would be like if a few select people had superpowers, and it mixes a lighthearted tone with dark humor and a storyline that manages to be extremely serious while never taking itself too seriously. I’ve compared this show to both “Pushing Daisies” and “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (the books and film, not necessarily the Netflix series, which is still on my watchlist), but at the same time it’s totally unique. While it only has a TV-14 rating, it pushes that rating sometimes, especially in terms of violence, which can get rather graphic. There is a second season on the way, but right now it’s one season and 10 episodes that stay close to an hour each, making it a quick and crazy binge that will leave some people hating it and some people wanting to hit “play” again as soon as it’s over.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
