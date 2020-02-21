Seeing the semis tucked into every nook and cranny of Rock Springs when Interstate 80 was closed for three days last weekend made me thankful that I had no reason to journey far from home. As a southwest Wyoming native, it also brought back memories from a lifetime of winter driving adventures and misadventures.
I have a vivid image etched in my mind beginning in my childhood: hypnotizing, swirling snow blocking out any other sight through the windshield. The only way to tell where the vehicle is headed on the snow- or ice-covered highway is an occasional glimpse of a delineator post on the side of the road.
Despite a few close calls through the years, I’ve been fortunate enough never to run off the road or get into an accident. I have spent more than a few unplanned nights in motel rooms because of closed roads. It was a good excuse to buy a new toothbrush and pair of pajamas.
We Wyomingites love a good wintry travel tale. In Wednesday’s Rocket Miner, columnist Bill Sniffin shared some stories about Wyoming winter trips, and I would like to add a few of my own. These are just three of many, and two of them took place when it wasn’t technically winter. I’m sure anyone who has lived here for any length of time could add their own.
In Wyoming, spring can convert back to winter at a moment’s notice. Early in May one year, our church’s home school group traveled to Cody for an extended field trip. Several families came, and we had a wonderful time — staying on a ranch and visiting the Buffalo Bill Historical Center and other educational places in the area. This was before smartphones provided easy access to weather forecasts and road conditions. We had no idea what was coming.
The storm didn’t hit right away on our journey home, but the snow came extra thick and fast when it did. Thankfully, I wasn’t leading our little caravan and could follow the tracks of the vehicle in front of me. Upon stopping in Lander for a break and gas, we learned that the road through South Pass was closed and wouldn’t open until the following day. The ladies in our group, including the assistant pastor’s wife, were teased a bit when we showed up at Lander’s conservative Baptist church the next morning in jeans.
One driving misadventure happened in October after my husband’s successful moose hunt. Our party included three of our four kids and our oldest son’s new bride who came to the west from South Carolina and enjoys hunting. We stopped for a celebratory dinner together at a Mexican restaurant in Big Piney before heading home in separate vehicles. Our son Dan left first in the truck with the moose. The rest of us had to go pick up our small flatbed trailer in the Jeep Commander before embarking.
Dan made it home with no problem; the rest of us, not so much. The trip from Big Piney to Rock Springs that normally takes about an hour and a half took five hours. It may have been the worst storm I’ve ever traveled through, and that’s saying a lot.
My husband was the lucky driver. He was able to stay on the road that had completely disappeared by driving slow and close to the poles that we could barely see next to the asphalt. He had to make frequent stops to clear the thick, wet snow off the headlights. It felt like we had been creeping along forever when the snow finally lightened up just a bit. In the distance we could see a mysterious arrangement of glowing orange lights. We had no idea where we were.
We finally figured out that we had made a wrong turn in the blinding snow even though we had traveled that same route many, many times. Instead of turning left onto the road that went by the Fontenelle Reservoir and on to Interstate 80 near Green River, we unknowingly took the next road that led to the tiny town of Opal. The lights were coming from the natural gas processing plant near the town — talk about the long way home.
Stories of Wyoming winter journeys would not be complete without including The Sisters. For those who may not know, they are three mountains along Interstate 80 between Bridger Valley and Evanston that have an infamous reputation during winter weather.
We’ve had to drive across them many times during the winter to retrieve family members flying into Salt Lake City. My most memorable experience on The Sisters happened on one such occasion. My husband and I were on the way to pick up our oldest daughter and her kids. Weather and road conditions had been poor from Rock Springs to Bridger Valley.
Approaching the rise on the second Sister, we could see dozens of semis stacked up on the snow-covered road near the top. There was no way to get past them, so we just stopped and waited as more and more semis gathered behind us.
After nearly two hours, some of the semis began to move ever so slightly. We were able to begin navigating our way through the tractor trailer obstacle course. Once we eventually made our way to the other side of the semi blockade, we had Interstate 80 completely to ourselves. The roads had been closed in both directions, so we did not see another vehicle the rest of the way to Evanston. It had stopped snowing, and it was a beautiful yet eerie drive.
My enthusiasm for driving in winter conditions has waned considerably through the years. We have to travel to Laramie this weekend, and I’m hoping there are no opportunities to add another story to my list.
Lisa Romero is a reporter/photographer/digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be reached at photos@rocketminer.com.
