I recently decided that I need more sleep. So, I decided to share some information to you on the benefits of sleep as well. I am hoping that by sharing with you, I will reinforce to myself that I really do need to stick with my new sleep regime. I am terrible and horrible at staying up too late and then paying for it the next morning.
I have six children of varying ages and they ALL need sleep. The three oldest who are grown absolutely love their sleep. The three little ones don’t want to go to bed, even when they can barely keep their eyes open because they are afraid they will miss the party we are probably having. I call that time dishes, laundry, workout and chill time. I have yet to party.
Everyone needs adequate sleep, no matter our ages or activity levels. Sleep plays an important role in performances of all kinds, including learning, physical development and mental and physical health. Immune systems are positively and negatively affected when we get enough sleep or when we don’t. In researching information about sleep for myself, I discovered several points worth passing on:
It is important to establish a bed-and-wake time and stick to it. Consistency allows our bodies and minds to function in natural patterns. We’ve all heard the saying, “Early to bed and early to rise, keeps one health, wealthy and wise.” I’m not certain about the wealthy part, but I know many people who can fall asleep very quickly at their regular bedtime and then wake up almost to the minute with an internal alarm clock, regardless of weekday or weekend. (My dad.)
It’s also very important to make your bedroom a good, quiet, dark place to sleep. I am guilty of falling asleep to the TV. My brain goes 100 miles per hour some nights, so I have a notebook and pen next to the bed. This way I know I won’t forget something important, and I can get on with trying to shut my mind down and rest.
My teenagers and my parents have perfected the art of napping in the day without trying to use naps as catch-up sleep. They keep them short for the most part – true power naps – and they don’t take one too close to bedtime. When I tell my younger three kiddos they are being cranky and might need a nap, usually my older three children will pipe up and say something like, “if I act cranky can I go take a nap,” or “I will throw a fit if I can go to bed.” When they were young they acted just like their little siblings though. Whether it was naptime or bedtime, they too thought they were missing out on something and they found every reason to come out of bed a couple more times (drink, bathroom, “hey mom, I just remembered … ,“ etc.)
Bedtime routines help somewhat, because of the consistency and training the mind and body. After dinner, it’s a short play period, then cleanup, then books (and small snack), baths and bed. The warm baths help relax them and the small snack ensures they are full (not overfull). Interestingly enough my dad follows much of this same routine. I had never paid much attention to it until recently. After dinner and dishes, he watches a little TV, plays cards or does a little on his puzzle, then he showers, has a small snack and off he goes. He is in bed pretty much the same time every night and he wakes up early every morning ready for golf, almost like clockwork, even in the winter months.
As we are now almost a month into 2020, I hope that you are progressing nicely toward some recently set goals. (I am proud to say that I am.) I am working on becoming much more into a routine with my sleep patterns as much as possible. I really believe that getting enough sleep will help me get more done, have more energy and have more focus! As Thomas Dekker said, “Sleep is the golden chain that binds health and our bodies together.” Have a great day and get some sleep. (Though hopefully not because my article put you there.)
Lu Sweet is the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College. She has been an educator in Rock Springs for two decades.
