Snowflakes are each unique, and we have been seeing our share of them this winter. Part of their uniqueness comes from their being pushed around in the turbulence of the wind. Record snowstorms throughout the United States recently make us ask the question again, “Exactly why are no two snowflakes alike?”
Kenneth Libbrecht, professor of physics at California Institute of Technology, says that he studies snowflakes for curiosity’s sake. Many great scientific minds have applied themselves to finding out why, such as philosopher Rene Descartes and the nuclear physicist Ukichiro Nakaya.
Caltech’s Snow Crystal Research Team, recently, did due diligent research discovering how snowflakes begin, by forming around a speck of dust, and then further develop differently depending on the temperature and how wet the air is. From this small beginning, a snowflake grows into a tiny hexagonal prism, just a few microns in size. The initial symmetry of the snowflake results from the intrinsic molecular structure of ice. As the crystal grows, it’s often blown about in the sky, severely buffeted. The air and temperature around the crystal are constantly changing.
Since snowflakes are extremely sensitive, the smallest change in these conditions leads to different growth patterns in each snowflake. The longer the snowflake is blown around in the skies, the more complex the resulting snow crystal. With our 40-60 mile per hour winds in our blizzards, that makes possible each unique snowflake.
Kenneth Libbrecht says confidently, “No two crystals have the same history, so they don’t grow in the same way.” He added, “no two have ever been the same, or ever will be.”
This whole process suggests the uniqueness coming from the constant turbulence, buffeting, and whirlwind spinning around of each snowflake. Eberhard Bodenschatz wrote in his researched article “Temperature, Wind Account for Snowflake’s Unique Shape” about snowflakes being pushed around, saying, “During this process, each crystal experiences a different temperature and humidity, and as a result, the crystals melt, grow, partly evaporate, or even break while bouncing into other crystals.” This research came out of his research at Cornell Center for Materials Research, which came out on Feb. 11, 1999.
In a similar way to snowflakes, each of us are delicate and caught in the winds of our lives, by the turbulence of life. We become, each person, a God given-unique personality with unique strengths and weaknesses.
Years ago, F.B. Meyer wrote, “If we have been told that we’re supposed to be on a bumpy track, every jolt along the way simply confirms the fact that we’re still on the right road.”
J.R. Miller wrote a poem about God choosing our unique path. “He chose this path for me, though well He knew that thorns would pierce my feet, knew how the brambles would obstruct the way, knew all the hidden dangers I would meet, knew how my faith would falter day by day; and still my whisper echoes, ‘Yes, I see this path is best for me. He chose this path for me; why need I more: this better truth to know, That all along these strange bewildering ways, o’er rocky steeps where dark rivers flow, His mighty arm will bear me all my days, a few steps more, and I shall see, this path is best for me.’”
Life does have days of surprising joys. Most of us like to think life is mostly green pastures with an occasional dark valley. But if we live long enough, we often see it is the other way around. Life is difficult. Charles Williams said, “The world is painful, in any case, but it is quite unbearable if anybody gives us the idea that we are meant to be liking it.”
Have you been suffering lately? Perhaps many of us have been. Alexander Solzhenitsyn said it this way in four words, “Suffering ripens our souls.”
In the snowflake metaphor, I think of the 30 Psalm, verse 5 that declares, “Weeping may last for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” Sorrow and being pushed around has its time, but as we look around at the snowflakes on our steps, they are now all brothers, for if they could speak, they would all admit their history has been challenging, but having landed, they lose their uniqueness blending into one beautiful landscape.
Never think you are the only sufferer. Our experience in suffering is unique, but our suffering, like a snowflake, makes us fellow sufferers whose unique story only God fully knows.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.