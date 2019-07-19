Are you willing to do your part? Two young children were walking to school one morning when it suddenly dawned on them that unless they hurried, they were going to be late.
One of them said, “Let’s stop and pray to God that we won’t be tardy.”
The other child replied, “How about we pray, while we both run as fast as we can?”
Truth is, when we ask the Lord to do something for us, we must be ready to do our part. As a high school runner was crossing the finish line just ahead of his nearest rival, a bystander noticed this winner’s lips were moving during the last couple laps of his mile run. The bystander asked the winner, “What were you saying or who were you talking to on those last two laps?”
The runner answered, “I was praying to the Lord.” Pointing to his feet, he said, “I was saying, ‘You pick ‘em up, Lord, and I’ll put ‘em down.’”
I am amazed at all the things God could easily do on His own, but He rather requires that we do part of what then become His miracles. God wants us to become co-laborers with Him. He will not do our part, and we can never ever do “His impossible for us to do” part.
A new bride one night was cooking brisket for her new husband, just the way her grandmother did it. The bride was making her very first big dinner for her husband, trying her grandmother’s old brisket recipe. Watching her, this new husband saw her cut off the two ends of the roast just the way her grandmother always did it. Her hubby told her the meat was delicious, but he ventured a question. “Why do you cut off the ends of the roast— that’s the best part!”
She answered, “That’s the way my grandmother always did it.”
A few weeks later, they both went to visit her grandmother. The new bride asked her, “Grandma, why do you cut off the ends of your roast?”
Her grandma laughed and said, “Sweetheart, that’s the only way I could get a roast to fit in one of my small pans!”
Sometimes, we don’t even know what our part is or why we are to do it. Part of knowing our part in life is knowing our smallness, even though God wants us to do our part. One of President Theodore Roosevelt’s closest friends recalled how the president kept his perspective. He told how after an evening of talk, the president would go out on the lawn and search the skies until they both found the faint spot of light-mist beyond the lower left-hand corner of the Great Square of Pegasus. Then one or the other of them would recite these words: “That is the Spiral Galaxy in Andromeda. It is as large as our Milky Way. It is one of a hundred million galaxies. It consists of one billion suns, each larger than our sun.”
Then Theodore Roosevelt would grin and say: “Now I think we are both small enough! Let’s go to bed.”
In our busy lives, God gives us sleep, but it’s our job to go to bed. Some of us fail to take that part seriously until we find ourselves looking at the first hour of the next morning. Then it’s too late to go to bed early or late. It’s another day. We must all learn to do our part.
Six hundred years before Christ was born, a slave in ancient Greece by the name of Aesop became known as a storyteller. His fables teach moral lessons and have survived until this very day. One of them was named “The Belly and the Members.”
This is how it went: “One day it occurred to the members of the body that they were doing all the work while the belly was having all the food. So, they held a meeting. After a long discussion, the other body members decided to go on strike. They said they would not work until the belly consented to take its proper share of the work. For a day or two, the hands refused to take the food and bring it to the mouth. The mouth refused to receive food and the teeth had no work to do. After two days, the body members began to find that they themselves were not in very active condition. The hands could hardly move, the mouth was parched and dry, while the legs were unable to support the rest of the body. Thus, sadly, they all found that even the belly in its dull, quiet way, was doing necessary work for the body and that they all must work together, or the body would go to pieces.”
Today, lend a hand, help out, chip in, cooperate, get involved, make a contribution, pitch in, do someone a favor, or give a helping hand. It just occurred to me as I was preparing these thoughts, it’s time to do it. That’s how $20 got in a fellow’s tank, a man who is waiting for his check. It’s easy to check out in this important matter of doing our part. But thinking about it now, is a good start. Do it today!
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
