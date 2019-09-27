On Thursday, Sept. 5, a 73-year-old woman in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in India gave birth to twins. She is the oldest person on earth in the last few millennia, since Sarah in Bible times, at age 90, bore Isaac to Abraham.
Her name is Mangayamma Yaramati. She and her husband had the babies delivered via caesarian section. The surgery went well, and the mother and two baby girls are all three doing well, healthy with no complications. For Mangayamma, it is a new lease on life at the age of 73.
Her husband said. “She is very confident now. More confident than ever in her life and she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life with the kids.”
Mangayamma Yaramati said she and her husband, who is 82 years old, have always wanted children but had been unable to conceive until now.
“We are incredibly happy,” her husband Sitarama Rajarao told BBC on Thursday, hours after the babies were born.
But just a day later, Mr. Rajarao, age 82, suffered a sudden stroke and is currently being treated in the hospital. Later he said, “Nothing is in our hands. Whatever should happen will happen. It is all in the hands of God,”
Those were Mr Rajarao’s words, when asked who would care for the children in case anything, were to happen to the couple due to their advanced age.
Mangayamma said, “Having children was important to us, as we felt stigmatised in our village. They would call me a childless lady.”
Mangayamma has been wanting children since 1962, when she and her husband were married. Everyone that reads this story is weighing in on the advisability of wanting a child such as Mrs. Yaramati did, at such an elderly age. She was born Sept. 1, 1946, and is just a year and a half younger than I am. But no matter what the judgments, giving birth to a child or to children, specifically, twins, is one of God’s richest gifts.
Edith Shaeffer once said of a woman and her child within or just born, “A family is a mobile strung together with invisible threads — delicate, easily broken at first, growing stronger through the years, in danger of being worn thin at times, but strengthened again with special care … continuity. Thin invisible thread … which hold great weights; but give freedom of movement — a family! Knowing that if a thread wears thin and sags, there is help, to be had from the Expert, the Father ‘of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named.’”
Marion Stroud once wrote beautiful words, called “I’m Going to Have a Baby!” Her words are: “Dear God, It’s true! It’s totally; and definitely; true! The Doctor has confirmed it. I am going to be a mother — we are going to be parents. Thank You, oh, thank You, for this new life that You have given. My heart is singing, God. I want to buttonhole each stranger that I meet, telephone my family, burst in upon my colleagues, and tell them this fantastic piece of news. Thank You for the human love, dear God, of which this baby is the seal and sign. Thank You for my body which cradles and protects our child. Help me to care for myself in the right way; living sensibly, eating wisely, enjoying the marvel of a changing shape. Even the misery of morning sickness and the mind-numbing fatigue that eats into my evenings, are made more bearable because they are signals of the special secret that up to now, I’ve hugged within myself.
“Thank You that my husband shares my joy, God. That he is thrilled to think that he will be a father. Thank You for his tenderness to me; his availability to do the extra chores, his willingness to listen to my fears. For God, you know that even though this baby has been planned, longed for, prayed for, that there are times when I’m afraid. I wonder whether I will cope with labor and delivery. And how I will be able to care for all the needs a tiny baby has.
“Oh, bless him God — or her. Please make this little body grow just as it should. And somehow let our baby know even within the womb how very much it is already loved. And in the next few months of waiting, God, will You begin to shape us, teach us, train us so that from the beginning we’ll lay the right foundations to the kind of family we really want to be.”
Make this dream even come true, dear Lord, for this 73-year old mom and this 82-year old father in India, I pray. Amen
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
