In September, I had the joy of visiting the Frost Place, where Robert Frost lived for a good number of years. Today I reread his famous poem “The Death of the Hired Man.” The poem is the dialogue between a farmer and his wife about an old man, now no longer useful to the farmer, but his former hired man for years. The old man had a rich banker brother 13 miles up the road, but his brother cared nothing for him.
The wife found the man crumpled up beside the barn, out behind their home. As she warmed him up and tried to make sense of what Silas wanted in coming back, she gathered that Silas, too old to work the fields, still had one last desperate hope to have one more chance to work her husband’s land in the upper meadow. Silas was begging for one last summer’s dignity for his fast ebbing life.
Robert Frost never gives us a picture of the man, except to say that when the farmer, Warren, got home, the old man was sleeping on the couch inside the parlor. The poem is a conversation we hear between Warren, the farmer and his wife. She begs Warren to keep his voice down, but Warren insisted that he had hired Silas the summer before for his last time. That was it. He was too old to work. Warren argued with his wife about the wisdom of bothering with the old man now that he could no longer do a day’s work, but still wanted paid enough at least to respectably eat his three meals a day and roll a few smokes.
The farmer’s wife pleads with her husband that the old man is ill, but she told Warren that Silas talked about ditching the upper meadow for him and clearing the upper pasture. She told Warren that even if he couldn’t do it, Silas was attempting to save his self-respect. All Warren could do was hold out that there was no chance he would employ Silas, and furthermore, his rich banker brother that didn’t care for his brother had the obligation to do that. Finally, Warren’s wife pulled out the stops and said, “Warren, this is Silas’ home as our hired man, and he has simply come home to die.
Warren finally was moved by his wife’s pleading words and he said, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.” God used the gentle prodding of his wife to lead Warren to a place of being willing to welcome Silas back to help them, however the old man thought he could help. Then we come to the end of Robert Frost’s poem. We read the dialogue between Warren and his wife. It is so touching. Listen!
“But have some pity on Silas. Do you think If he’d had any pride in claiming kin or anything he looked for from his brother, He’d keep so still about him all this time?”
“I wonder what’s between them.”
“I can tell you. Silas is what he is — we wouldn’t mind him — But just the kind that kinsfolk can’t abide. He never did a thing so very bad. He don’t know why he isn’t quite as good As anyone. Worthless though he is, He won’t be made ashamed to please his brother.”
“I can’t think Si ever hurt anyone.”
“No, but he hurt my heart the way he lay and rolled his old head on that sharp-edged chair-back. He wouldn’t let me put him on the lounge. You must go in and see what you can do. I made the bed up for him there tonight. You’ll be surprised at him — how much he’s broken. His working days are done; I’m sure of it.”
“I’d not be in a hurry to say that.”
“I haven’t been. Go, look, see for yourself. But, Warren, please remember how it is: He’s come to help you ditch the meadow. He has a plan. You mustn’t laugh at him. He may not speak of it, and then he may. I’ll sit and see if that small sailing cloud Will hit or miss the moon.”
It hit the moon. Then there were three there, making a dim row, The moon, the little silver cloud, and she.
Warren returned — too soon, it seemed to her, slipped to her side, caught up her hand and waited.
“Warren,” she questioned.
“Dead,” was all he answered.
It is a masterful stroke of genius on the part of Robert Frost. We see the prospect of reconciliation between Warren and Silas and then, it’s all over. But one thing is changed. The stubborn farmer was changed by the pitiful state of Silas. Silas had nothing to offer Warren, but he still threw himself on the mercy of the only people he could go to. He was nearly rejected, but by making himself vulnerable to rejection, Silas by coming home, forced Warren to make a decision that would change his life for it changed his heart. The poem is a picture for me of how we too can go to God for mercy. We have nothing to offer Him, but unlike Warren, He loves us and He is ready to welcome us home.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.