When God opens our eyes to see the evidences of His creation, sometimes the pictures He paints for us in real time, in real life, and in real space—those evidences are mighty. In 44 years of living in Sweetwater County, I have never seen winds that have been as vicious, ferocious, and tropical storm like as in the last two months.
Our Creator, our own Lord Jesus Christ, while on earth before going to the cross, showed His amazing power over the wind one day on the Sea of Galilee. That day Jesus was asleep with His disciples in a fishing boat when a windstorm came down on that lake, threatening to drown them all.
The disciples awakened Jesus, saying, “Master, we are perishing.”
Jesus woke up, rebuked the wind, and the raging sea, and there was a calm—a sea of glass.
The disciples were afraid as they marveled at who was in their boat. They said to one another, “Who then is this, that He commands even winds and water, and they obey Him?”
One night in early June, our house faced terrible winds. I was awake, walking the living room for over an hour and praying aloud the Name of Jesus. The storm on our hill would make a ferocious sound like a train trying to come past us, and then there was a sucking back. I watched our windows push in, and then bend the other way. We had tree damage, and the storm blew some of our screens apart.
Then on the 15th of June, my wife and I were in Idaho when another similar storm hit as I was driving our motorhome. I do not know all that is going on in our turbulent heavens, but I believe God is attempting to say to all of us, “Turn to Me in this pandemic. Give Me your heart. I give you your every breath. Seek My face, and trust in Me.”
Other times, I see God speaking through some marvelous sunsets, full moons, and rainbows. Two weeks ago, on Sunday evening, following the Sunday night service, it began to rain, and a beautiful rainbow encircled our church. The same rainbow probably encircled your home where you live.
When God speaks in His holy Word, is most often when we read his inspired Bible. When He speaks through creation, God takes a commanding position of showing us He is on the throne of heaven and nothing is beyond His hand. I imagine many of you have been down to Flaming Gorge to fish, camp, swim, ski, or picnic. Down there spending some nights, I have looked into the skies above, and without the city lights, there are God’s seeming windows into the glory of heaven. The stars and the Milky Way portray the glory and the majesty of our Creator who died on the cross to be our Redeemer.
Last weekend, I noticed down at the Gorge some signs directing people to a spot to park campers, tents, and motorhomes. The signs spoke about those who desired to be a little closer during this pandemic. I smiled as I read the direction signs, because that very desire to be closer with each other is part of the image of God that every man, woman, boy and girl is imprinted with at birth. We long for gathering together, we long to embrace, we long to fellowship together, and we long to break bread and dine together. That is all a God-gifted desire in us all.
As we drove to our place to fish, we went to a spot where we got our limit of rainbow trout. We also left some memories behind of sitting around the fire roasting some corn on the cob with fresh ham steaks. On the gravel road, we saw twin antelope fawns running beside their mom. Those are precious moments.
Heading from Victor, Idaho, over to Jackson Hole, three weeks back, it was nearly dusk, and crossing the road was a cow moose and her so young twin calves. Tears came to my eyes. In Green River, on Wednesday morning, before 8 a.m., up near the Hilltop Baptist Church where I was going for a meeting, here came a doe mule deer, with her young, young spotted fawn.
The hymn writer Carlton Buck wrote, “Creation shows the power of God, there’s glory all around, and those who see must stand in awe, for miracles abound. I believe in miracles, I’ve seen a soul set free, Miraculous the change in one Redeemed thru Calvary; I’ve seen the lily push its way Up thru the stubborn sod, I believe in miracles, For I believe in God!”
Isn’t it time you too, took time to learn about and come to know and love your Creator and Redeemer personally? He keeps calling for you today.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
