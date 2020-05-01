We Americans often are afflicted with amnesia. We forget the true Founder of our great land. Study the history of America. The invisible hand of Almighty God was here over and over.
God brought our forefathers to Plymouth Rock and by His providence, He established us into this present nation with religious freedom. Repeatedly, God spared the life of our military general who led America to victory and independence. During the French and Indian Wars in 1755, when Washington was in his 20s, he survived certain death in a massacre outside Pittsburg on the banks of the Monongahela River. An Indian in concealment fired at Washington from only three or four paces and missed him. Another Indian shot 15 bullets at Washington, missing him 15 times. In the same massacre, Washington’s two horses were shot out from under him.
After the battle that he escaped, Washington had four bullet holes in his coat, but he was not hit. After surviving this incredible battle when all the other British and American officers were killed, Colonel Washington wrote his brother, “Death was leveling my companions on every side of me; but by the all-powerful dispensations of Providence, I have been protected.”
In 1776, during the American Revolution, outside Philadelphia, Major Patrick Ferguson of the British Army and his troops were hidden in the woods, waiting to ambush the American soldiers. Then Ferguson scanned the scene and saw a man with a tall hat riding up to him. The two men looked each other over, and the man in the tall hat trotted away. Major Ferguson leveled his gun between the shoulder blades of the retreating figure, but he said he hated to shoot a man in the back. Soon he learned the identity of that figure: George Washington.
Later in 1776, at Brooklyn Heights, the British Army surrounded Washington’s army on land while the British fleet was facing them offshore. With no way to escape, the following morning, Washington’s army faced destruction. That night Washington determined to slip his army away during the night on every rowboat and sloop he could muster. His officers told him that the soldiers on the British frigates would see them. As the surrounded army embarked, God rolled in a thick fog, totally concealing them. When the fog lifted the next morning, the British were shocked to discover the entire American army had disappeared.
That night a woman in Brooklyn who was a British sympathizer found out the plan. She sent her servant to reveal the plan to them. The servant rushed into Hessian lines, German mercenaries, hired by the British. They never understood a word the servant spoke. The next morning, they found an interpreter who told the British too late what Washington was doing.
Later in the War, Washington’s army was trapped in Trenton. The temperature was warm, and the roads were muddy from rain. The artillery could not be moved. The Americans were helpless, but it was late in the evening. The British determined to rest overnight, knowing the Americans could not escape. But God knew better. During the night, the wind changed, blowing from the north. The temperatures plummeted. The muddy ground became frozen solid as concrete. In the night, George Washington took advantage of God’s providence and led his artillery away down a side road. By dawn, the trapped Americans were long gone.
Then everyone knows about the battle at Yorktown, or do we? Cornwallis discovered Washington had trapped him there. Cornwallis tried Washington’s trick to slip away from Yorktown in the dead of night. When a good many of the British soldiers were afloat in small boats, a sudden storm came up and swamped them. Cornwallis was in despair.
The next morning Cornwallis and his British troops came out between twin lines of Americans to the slow beat of drums. They carried the white flag of surrender. Coincidence? Hardly! This was the mighty hand of God. George Washington said in an August 20, 1778, letter to Thomas Nelson, “Any American who is ungrateful to God in light of all His providential acts on behalf of our country is “worse than an infidel.” During this pandemic of 2020, our only hope as a nation, is not in our upcoming 2020 election, but in God and God alone.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
