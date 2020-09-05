Sometimes, we find ourselves at the right moment at the right time. Back in June, between Victor, Idaho, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, seeing a cow moose with twin calves at dusk will stand out in my memory. Certain sights God shows us are beyond words.
It took me back to a Tuesday, May 31, 2011. My wife and I were traveling back home from Missouri, Iowa and South Dakota. Remembering our honeymoon in the Black Hills, in 1967, we decided to travel home through the hills on Monday evening, spending the night in Spearfish. The next morning, we traveled to Devils Tower and on to Gillette. We saw lots of wildlife including an awesome sight — two whitetail deer rearing up on their back legs, pawing the air repeatedly.
It was before lunch that we turned onto Wyoming Highway 50. We noticed official cars and trucks with police looking out into an open pasture behind Hidden Valley Road in the southwest part of Gillette. We were in no rush, so we began driving in the neighborhood, investigating, until we came near to the area where the official vehicles were gathered. To our surprise, we noticed a large cinnamon brown bear sitting out in the open pasture beside the only tree in the field, a cottonwood.
We watched the big cinnamon brown-black bear through our binoculars. The bear at first glance looked like a grizzly, but the gathering crowd were saying, “If the bear runs up the tree, it is a black bear, because grizzlies do not climb trees.”
Gillette police, Campbell County sheriff’s deputies, Gillette city workers, animal control officers, two plain clothes detectives, two USDA Wildlife Service trappers, and Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Heather O’Brien converged on this Hidden Valley subdivision. The officers discussed, thought, and rethought through a plan to protect both the public and the bear. O’Brien made the final decision that the bear was lost and not a troublemaker or a nuisance bear. Undersheriff Scott Matheny got his first report about the bear around 10:15 a.m.
The big bear looked huge through binoculars as it rested near the cottonwood tree. There was a flooded slough that ran between the officials and the bear. The bear seemed content to occasionally lift his head as officers contemplated a plan.
One of the two trappers, Andy McKinney had a knee high, blackish brown and white mountain dog that was tugging on a lead rope, wanting to be the hero. The dog pulled so hard that his owner fell to the ground a few times hanging on to the rope. When the time came to let his dog Digger go, to run after the bear, the bear hesitated a split second. Then the mystery of the bear’s identity was solved. The black bear ran up the tree as if he were running down a freeway. I was amazed.
O’Brien shot a tranquilizer dart into the bear. In five to 10 minutes, the other trapper, Calvin Taylor, climbed the tree to where the bear was sawing logs in a fork 20 feet above the ground. Lassoing the bear, he tied a rope around it before lowering it to the ground. The snoozing bear was loaded by four men into the back of a Sheriff’s Office animal control truck and taken to Campbell County Detention Center. Game and Fish sent a truck from Newcastle to relocate the bear. By mid-afternoon, the young male black bear was headed towards Buffalo and a new home in the Big Horns.
Being in Gillette at this moment, being able to get close to hear all the action, being able to watch how the black bear was trapped, and how it was captured, made a memory that still stands out today. God was good to us to let us watch this saga unfold before our eyes. Cooperating officials worked well together. The public was protected. One reawakened bear was now off to report to any other wandering bears in the Big Horns, that Gillette was off limits.
Perhaps the truth is, Rock Springs is also a place to see the most unusual sites. On any given night, I know where to go to view seven to eight mule deer bucks lying down, chewing their cud. They feel safe and never spook easily. No one will come to use a tranquilizer gun to take them out of town. If all goes as it has been, they will be back tomorrow night. Four of the bucks are large — six pointers. God made for us a very beautiful, captivating world.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
