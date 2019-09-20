As a sports fan, it’s always hard watching one of your favorite athletes or someone who has had such an impact on the game be forced to step down or retire.
To this day, one of my all time favorite athletes to watch growing up was Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche. Not just how he played the game of hockey, but how he conducted himself on and off the ice was a big reason as to why I became a hockey player myself.
Throughout his 21 years of playing in the National Hockey League, Sakic went on to win two Stanley Cups and was a 13-time all-star.
Following his outstanding career, he was voted into the NHL Hall of Fame on Nov. 12, 2012, in his first year of eligibility.
Thinking back on just how great Captain Joe really was, I will never forget what he did for so many of us. Not just the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche Organization, but also the city of Denver and fans throughout the world.
Was it upsetting when he retired? Yes. Was I disappointed … yes. However, I don’t blame him for the decision he made.
As fans, we tend to forget that these professional athletes are not super humans, but are ordinary people just like us. Yes, most of them are rich and famous and live unique lifestyles. However, at the end of the day, when they take off their helmets or walk through the front door, these athletes deal with everyday problems just like we do.
Thinking back to this past August when Andrew Luck decided to retire after only seven years of playing in the NFL and how fans booed him for his decision made me absolutely sick.
Yes, I realize the news shocked many, including myself. However, if you are a true fan of Luck, the Indianapolis Colts, or the NFL for that matter, you would understand why he did what he did.
Just like in any sport, it takes a lot of sacrifice to be a professional football player.
In today’s game, players are bigger, stronger and faster than back in the day. As a quarterback, your body can only handle getting hit by a 300-plus-pound defender every Sunday for so long before it starts to slow down and injuries begin to plaque you.
Not just the physical aspect of the game, but even the mental. For most professional athletes, it takes a lot of valuable time, including time away from their loved ones to play the game at the highest level. Throughout the course of the season, these players are constantly watching film or are at the stadium practicing and getting prepared for the next game ahead. That being said, I completely understand when athletes decide to start focusing on their families instead of the sport later in their careers.
Aside from all the sacrifices, what Andrew Luck did as a person will always be more important than what he did as a professional quarterback. Next to his efforts on the field, Luck donated time and money to many charities across the city of Indianapolis, including the Riley Hospital for Children several times.
So, for those fans who booed him after he walked off Lucas Oil Field for the very last time after this year’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears, I agree with Aaron Rodgers when he said you guys are disgusting.
Even though I don’t agree with those certain fans, as a fan of football, I understand why there are Colts fans out there who are hurt. Not only was Luck a great quarterback, but before his decision, Indianapolis was poised to have a strong 2019 campaign. Also, the timing of his decision could have been better.
I also understand seven years in the league doesn’t seem like a long time, especially for a quarterback of Luck’s stature. My personal opinion, before his decision to retire, I would have thought Luck would have played until his mid- to late-30s at least. However, time doesn’t last long in the NFL, despite how good you are.
Looking back on the last four years of his career, including missing the entire 2017 season because of a shoulder injury, Luck’s body just couldn’t take any more. As a person who has played many sports and has dealt with injuries of my own, I completely understand where he is coming from.
I also understand given his family’s wealthy background and his degree in architecture from Stanford University, Luck has another path he could take if he decides to step away from the game completely. For the ones who leave college early and enter their name into the draft, those players don’t have a second option to fall back on.
When looking back on that day and watching Luck deliver his retirement speech, the thing running through my head was just how happy I was for Andrew that he got to go out on his own terms.
Am I going to miss watching him play? Of course. However, I would rather watch any player, no matter what sport they play, go out on their own terms rather than be forced out and watch them struggle later down the road.
Despite the NFL losing an incredible talent and a quarterback who was on pace to shatter many records, fans of football will never forget what type of person Luck was and how well he carried himself.
In my opinion, Indianapolis couldn’t have drafted a better rookie to come in and take over for the great Peyton Manning.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at sports@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.