I like “The Splendid Table” cooking show on National Public Radio, but a couple weeks ago I had to laugh when they walked right into an “oh, come on” moment.
In a segment about refreshing summer drinks, one of their contributors said to start the recipe by buying some sodas that are commonly available at “the bodega in your neighborhood.”
Bodega? Oh, come on.
I don’t know of a “bodega” within a day’s drive – driving at highway speed – of my neighborhood. But then, I live in the part of Flyover Country where the jets flying over are at their highest, as sophisticated people who have bodegas in their neighborhoods don’t even bother to gaze out the windows at rustics like me down below.
According to something called the “urban dictionary,” a bodega is sort of like a 7-11 convenience store, but usually smaller, sells liquor, and most of them are located around New York.
Out here in the Big Lonesome, where I’ve spent most of my life, bodegas are called Loaf ‘N Jug, Mini Mart, and Kum & Go, and if you say you’re going to the bodega to get a soda for a recipe, folks will say, “Huh?”
Years ago, before we got married, The (future) Wife and I went to visit her parents in Oklahoma. In her hometown there was a convenience store called the “Honk and Holler,” (It’s shameless imitator was the “Toot and Hoot.”) I had a great time calling it the “Park and Bark.”
If you consider sophistication on a spectrum, you would find bodegas way over on one end of the scale, where the fancy, bilingual people who wear Italian shoes live. And way out at the other end of the scale you would find the Honk and Holler. I’ve lived most of my life at the Honk and Holler end of the scale, and if I worked bodega into a conversation, folks would think I was putting on airs.
Years ago, I laughed at a Time magazine cover story that referred to serving “crudites” at some gathering. “Oh, come on,” I said, “doesn’t he mean cut up raw vegetables? Who is this writer trying to impress?”
An old friend who is more sophisticated than I am, who was born out here in the vast wasteland but later moved to the east coast, berated me severely, however, for being some kind of backwoods gomer who eats raw, cut up vegetables instead of crudites. He couldn’t believe I didn’t know what crudites were, and implied that he eats them on a regular basis, and sleek people out there gather regularly to eat crudites.
It took me years to get over his cruel rebuke.
On TV just this last Saturday morning, the crudites issue came up on MSNBC in a story about former Sen. Al Franken, who apparently regrets resigning over allegations of creepy behavior. East coast sophisticated liberal guy David Gura said that a New Yorker magazine story about Franken noted that he cried while being interviewed, while eating “crudites and hummus.”
Oh, come on.
I ate hummus once, but I don’t think you could buy it at a Honk and Holler or a Park and Bark. And if I bought some at Walmart, it would probably sit for a long time in the back of the refrigerator, and The Wife would figure I was losing my marbles.
I’ve mentioned before that I never worked at newspapers big enough to have “colleagues.” No, the people I worked with – including the guy who eats crudites – were, well, the people I worked with. I think you have to work at a major metro newspaper before you can call your co-workers colleagues.
I notice that the guys at the lumber yard, and the oil change place, never call each other colleagues, and I’d rather be like them anyway.
As the French say, viva the difference. If you don’t live out here in the Big Empty like I do, I guess you commonly run into your colleagues when you stop by your neighborhood bodega to pick up some hummus and crudites.
For the life of me, however, I can’t help thinking:
Oh, come on.
Dave Simpson has been a newsman for four decades, working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.
