This evening I was talking to Mrs. G about teachers. She retired from teaching sixth grade here in Sweetwater County several years ago. We cops don’t always talk about cop stuff. In fact, at home, its rare. We see enough on the job not to bring it home. So, in my case, we talk about teacher stuff and kid stuff.
Anywho, still to this day so many years since, many of her kids — now adults and many with kids of their own — approach her in stores and other public places all the time, always with big smiles to say hello and tell them about their lives. She knows instantly who they are, what year she had them, silly stories or memories and sometimes even their parents names!
While she scoffed it off as nothing, I can count on one hand the number of past teachers I ever had back in my school years who would ever get a nod from me, let alone a joyful conversation. While I admit I was more a disruption than a good student, I still deserved some modicum of personal help and rarely if ever got it. No positive reinforcement, no encouragement. Just a number to justify state dollars for my attendance. Of course I was educated in the Los Angeles Unified School District and classrooms rarely had fewer than 40 students. It was simply a fact if life. No help.
However, each and every one of the few who took a moment at some point in my youth, stopped long enough to give me hope, or a smile, a compliment, encouragement, personal help on an assignment, tell me a joke or just a little nugget of advice, insight or vision. Just a few seconds really.
And, I remember those moments, like they were yesterday. And still hold them golden. Those mere seconds truly, really, changed my life. Or my outlook. Or my opinion of myself. Profoundly.
Good teachers, are so much more, than educators. With just the smallest word or even just a knowing nod, they can make the difference with a struggling child, who one day, still draws upon that touch, as a grown up. Call it instinct. Call it answering a calling. Good teachers cannot learn it. It is a gift.
The loving hands of God I believe, blessed with a touch; and a true love, of our children.
Jim Geeting is a retired Wyoming state trooper and author. He lives in Rock Springs. You can write him at jwgeeting@live.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.