This time of year, though I am grateful for all the blessings currently in my life, I still get a bit melancholy, and long for the past.
Logic tells me that times change, and I would probably do better for my emotional stability if I changed with the times — however, I am an old soul, and I long for old Rock Spring and old Green River, and miss those who are no longer with us.
I was born in Rock Springs, lived here until I was one, and then we moved to Green River, where I grew up and went to school. I moved back to Rock Springs when I began college, and with the exception of about three years, have lived in Rock Springs my adult life.
My grandparents and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins lived in Rock Springs, so even though we lived in Green River, we were in Rock Springs at least once a week. I have always considered Sweetwater County my home, not just one city or the other.
My mom would always have the Thanksgiving dinner. She would set my sisters and I in front of the television to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, so we would stay out of her hair while she prepared the meal. We would always try to help her, and probably made it more stressful for her than if she was left alone to do it herself.
I have never eaten a canned cranberry. Mom would always make her homemade cranberry sauce. This year, my sister said that we might just have to have canned cranberries this year, since it is getting too hard for Mom to make them anymore. My husband and I went to my parents' house with bags of cranberries and sugar, and using her recipe and instructions, did the cranberries this year — Just another sign of how times have changed.
My grandparents on both sides of my family, my uncle (Mom's brother) and his family would all squeeze around the table, set up in my parent's living room. In total there were 14 of us at the table, however, we never looked at it as cramped, we were all just happy to be together. I, being the oldest cousin, thought I should always be with the adults. My younger sisters and younger cousins would, of course, always try to set me straight, but I persisted. Now, all my grandparents and my uncle are gone. We have added to the family my husband, brother-in-law, my niece, two nephews and their significant others, however, my niece and her husband and my youngest nephew will not be at the table this year.
The anticipation of the upcoming holidays were always made a bit more exciting for me as a child with activities in school. I recently re-connected with my grade school art teacher, and recalled how my sister, who is the true artist in the family, and I would go to her classroom after school, and paint props for all of the school programs. I truly enjoyed that time. She would always ask us to run down the hill to Gibson's Department Store, (where Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson is now), to get a bag of Tootsie Rolls that we could snack on while painting the props.
In class we would also make holiday decorations, such as hand print turkeys, which adorned the walls of the classroom, until after the holiday, as well as Indian head dresses. We did go through a bit of colored construction paper and glue throughout the school year.
Stores did not put out Christmas decorations until right after Thanksgiving. Each holiday had their own spotlight. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, though, The Mansface Christmas tree was up and decorated in Green River, and Marguerite's Santa was in the namesake's department store window in Rock Springs. Though I have never been one of those door buster, Black Friday shoppers, but after the rush was over, shopping in the decorated stores was magical. The shops downtown Rock Springs at the time consisted of J.C. Penney's, Woolworth, Marguerite's, two different Bi-Rite stores, one across the street from the current one and one on Ninth Street. The Rock Springs Drug/Walgreen's was where the current Bi-Rite is, the Union Merc and many other stores, both larger and smaller. The Plaza Mall was a new place to shop growing up, and had stores such as Thrifty, Sprouse Reitz, and a lot of other fun shops. Also on Dewar Drive was Gibson's and Yellow Front. In Green River there were also Gibson's, Sprouse Reitz, and other stores such as Romig's Department Store, Green River Merc, Castle Department Store, Tomahawk Drug Store, and several others. I enjoyed shopping in all these stores, especially after Thanksgiving when they were so festively decorated. It is a bit disheartening that there were so many more shopping options back in the 1970s than there are in 2019.
I do still enjoy this time of year, especially with my family's focus on just being with each other as the important part of the holiday season, however, I can't help but long for those who are gone, and the pure pleasure of a simpler time. I am glad I have my memories.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is a Lifestyles and Community news reporter. She can be reached at lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
