This is a time of year I look forward to — not because fall is my favorite season, and Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays — but because it is time for the Breeders' Cup.
This year, however, it is a bit harder to enjoy. The Breeders' Cup is the only horse racing event that is hosted at a different track each year. Santa Anita Racetrack, in Arcadia, California, was chosen by the Breeders' Cup board as this year's venue, with 14 graded stake races to be ran on Nov. 1-2.
This year Santa Anita has had more than its share of tragic losses. The track has lost 34 horses since this past December. Horse deaths at race tracks are broadly on the decline, but analysis of five years of data from California's three busiest parks show Santa Anita has been the deadliest. Horses keep dying at Santa Anita racetrack, according to a CNN article. Here's what we know Santa Anita Park closed for evaluation in March after more than 20 horses died in the span of three months.
When it reopened later that month, there were numerous changes: Trainers had to apply two days in advance before working out a horse; jockeys had to replace whips with softer cushion crops and restrictions on steroids, anti-inflammation drugs and race-day medications were instituted, according to the article.
Over the summer, the California Horse Racing Board also began investigating trainers to see if they played any role in the string of horse deaths at the park.
The board had experts examine the remains of the dead horses for clues and worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, which launched an inquiry into "whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety of horses," according to the article.
Though the track has made some changes, such has banning some trainers who have possibly used questionable practices with their horses, and re-evaluating the track surface, two of those deaths have been during this fall season.
The Breeders' Cup board has met on more than one occasion this season, to decide whether to change venues for this year's races, and chose to keep it at Santa Anita. I hope this will not be a mistake.
Santa Anita is one of the grandest tracks in all of horse racing. It is the premiere track of the west coast, and has a long and respected history. This one year has put a blemish on that history. I do hope they can find out what their issues are with the track, fix them, and continue their grand status among race tracks in this country, as opposed to the death track it is known as right now.
Santa Anita is one of only a handful of tracks able to host the event, since the Breeders' Cup requires a track to have both a dirt track and a turf track, both of specific lengths. This will be Santa Anita's 10th time hosting the Breeder's Cup Championship, the most of any other track. Other tracks in the past that have hosted it have been Churchill Downs, Belmont Park, Gulf Stream Park, Keeneland, Del Mar, Mammoth Park, Arlington Park, Woodbine Racetrack, Aqueduct Racetrack, Hollywood Park and Lone Star Park.
The Breeders' Cup is one of horse racing's youngest of the sport's largest events, with their first races ran in 1984. In 1982 a group of prominent thoroughbred breeders from central Kentucky, led by the visionary John Gaines, hatched a plan. Their idea was to create a year-end, culminating championship for their sport. An event where horses from across the world could meet to settle the age old question, who is the best. An event that celebrated the best of horse racing. Put it on a national platform and helped to build the market for racing and breeding. Their vision — The Breeders' Cup, according to the Breeders' Cup organization. Today, with purses totaling more than $30 million dollars over the two-day racing event, the Breeder's Cup is known as the richest horse racing event each year, and draws the best horses from as far away as Dubai, Japan and Europe, as well as the best race horses the United States has to offer.
It is usually a safe bet that the winning horse, jockey and trainer in the Breeders' Cup Classic, becomes the Eclipse Awards' Horse of the Year, Jockey of the Year and Trainer of the Year. Although that is not a given.
I am absolutely a life-long horse racing fan. I can rattle off statistics on race horses like many avid fans of other sports can tell me how many sacks a football player has made, or how many three-pointer a basketball player made in his career.
My thoughts are always with all the horses and jockeys during every race they run, and during this year's Breeders' Cup, I wish them all safe trips. I also hope that this year's Breeders' Cup will produce several great moments, and repair the damaged reputation of Santa Anita.
Connie Wilcox-Timar is the lifestyles reporter and community news. She can be reached at lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.