Fifteen years ago, I stopped on the Ham’s Fork and asked permission to fish on a rancher’s property. I enjoyed talking to the rancher. He kindly granted me permission to walk the stream that adjoined his property. The fields to the west of Ham’s Fork were filled with huge round bales that the rancher was hauling away.
The day was hot in the 90s, unlike this morning at 3 below zero, in late January. That morning the rancher told me he had seen his first sighting of geese flying south. That is always a harbinger of early frost perhaps, early snow, and winter weather not far off.
I still remember the joy of walking that stretch of Ham’s Fork and trying my lures on the trout. Over the years, I have caught cutthroat, browns, and rainbows in these waters. After a few hours of fishing, I caught two mountain whitefish. One weighed nearly 3 pounds, no record, but it was quite large for a mountain whitefish, and the smaller one was only about a pound and a quarter. These whitefish were males. These fish have a silvery metallic coloration, with a white belly and a darker greenish to bronze back.
I ate one of them for supper after filleting it. What a soft, delectable fish to eat! I know many fishermen see whitefish as no better than suckers or carp. The reason is because they have more little bones in them, much like northern pike. Nevertheless, being an avid connoisseur of enjoying fish for supper, I enjoyed this mountain whitefish with fried potatoes, zucchini, and onions, along with fresh sweet corn.
On different missions to Russia, Moldova, and Romania, I have watched people there eating carp and loving it. They eat carp from the Danube River like we would eat a bite of steak. They simply savor every bite and delicately spit out the bones into a napkin. I was impressed with their technique, so that night, I tried it with the mountain whitefish. It really works. Granted, I am not experienced at the skill, but I believe, with time, I could perfect the practice.
Today, the memory of eating mountain whitefish, sent me on mental journey. Since 1977, I have served on the Board of Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County. When I listen to conversations about travelers, sometimes I hear words that startle me. Just like carp, suckers and whitefish are often thrown up on the bank of a river to dry out and die, stranded travelers, transients, hobos, and travelers, broken down on I-80, are all lumped together and at times, seem to be disrespected.
I know what it is to be a stranded traveler. Personally, in pastoral ministry, since 1967, one of my great joys in ministry has been helping stranded travelers, not only helping with gas, food, and lodging, but in leading them to faith in Jesus. It is one thing to think some fish are only trash fish; but be certain of one thing; there are no trash people!
Every human being is important to God. God the Father sent His only Son, our Lord Jesus Christ to be born of a virgin, and then to die on the cross in our place to save all who repent, believe, and receive Jesus. I thank God for the people, the churches, and the organizations in Sweetwater County, whose gifts make this help we supply as volunteers, possible.
Helping each other may seem like a small thing, or to write of it, just small talk. But I recall the great Englishman, Samuel Johnson, who met his biographer, James Boswell in 1763. Samuel Johnson discussed with Boswell his matter of keeping a diary. James Boswell confessed that he was afraid he would put into his diary too many little incidents. Samuel Johnson made a classic reply, saying, “There is nothing, sir, too little for so little a creature as man. It is by studying little things that we attain the great art of having as little misery and as much happiness as possible.”
If we could ever know why redwing black birds find their mate and nest in cattails along drainage ditches, or how and why they neatly-weave nests of grass and horsehair, and then lay pale blue-green eggs with dark streaks and splotches, we would begin to know part of the mystery of life. If we knew the mystery of the homing instinct of migrating waterfowl, or the mystery why salmon return to their spawning ground a thousand miles from the sea, then we might begin to know a few of the little things that make a big difference in life.
Helping stranded travelers is a bigger thing than we know. If we could see God’s face when we help a stranger in need, and hear His voice afresh, we would see His smile, and hear His tender voice say, “Inasmuch as you did it unto one of the least of these, you did it unto Me.”
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
