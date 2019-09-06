For those who love hunting, fall colors and football, the months of September and October are always welcome.
I’m one of those people.
I’ve been a football fan since childhood, and several family members have played the game, but lately my feelings about the sport have been leaning more toward apprehension than anticipation, especially on the high school level.
On Wednesday night, a sophomore football player collapsed and died at a practice in southwest Missouri — the most recent in a number of deaths attributed to football.
Between 2015 and 2017, the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research reported that 42 football players died of direct and indirect causes while participating in the sport. Of that total, 30 involved high school players. During the 2018 football season, the agency reported two high school fatalities directly related to football and seven indirect fatalities that occurred among football players during football-related activities or physical exertion.
The sport’s dangers hit too close to home in August when Rock Springs High School football player Jaciel Granados suffered an injury at practice that led to him being flown to Salt Lake City and undergoing brain surgery. I’m thankful that that our community rallied to support him, and that his family and that friends reported remarkable progress following the surgery.
The National Federation of State High School Associations has estimated that there are more than 1 million high school football participants in grades 9-12.
That means the chance of dying while playing or practicing football may be small statistically, and fatalities have gone down consistently since the 1970s, but try telling that to the parents and family members of those who’ve died. The numbers also don’t include young players who have suffered life-altering injuries or brain damage due to repetitive blows.
My two boys started playing contact football in fourth grade, and they had some great experiences in Rock Springs’ Young American Football League. My oldest son continued to play through his sophomore year of high school. He did have a few scary injuries, though, including the time he was kicked in the jaw and knocked unconscious. I’m not going to be sad if my grandsons don’t play.
My husband also started playing football at a young age. While practicing football his sophomore year at Rock Springs High School, my future husband was hit by two much-larger seniors, resulting in a broken collar bone and the end of his season. He decided not to return to football for his junior and senior years.
Despite rule changes and concussion protocols, football continues to be the most dangerous sport on the high school level, according to NCCSIR research. More needs to be done to make high school football safer in Wyoming and across the nation.
Research continues to point to the role of repetitive blows as not only dangerous, but also partially responsible for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). It is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma — often athletes, according to the CTE Center, an independent academic research center located at Boston University School of Medicine. CTE is associated with professional football, but it has been found in athletes who did not play sports after high school or college.
In my opinion, the recent push to limit full-speed collisions and full-contact time during practices is a good thing.
An Associated Press survey found that nearly 40 states have rules and regulations regarding the amount of time, or the number of days, a team can have full-contact practices. During the regular season, 43 states have set rules on the total time, or number of days, players can hit each other at full speed and go to the ground. Making practices non-contact could reduce those blows, thereby reducing the associated risks.
Some oppose the new rules, though, saying it limits the ability to compete effectively. Others claim it gives players from states that don’t have limits an advantage in preparing for college-level competition.
A uniform set of rules throughout the United States would address those concerns. The National Federation of State High School Associations could play an important role in such an effort.
Two other ideas I support are switching to flag football for youth up to high school age and providing information on risks to everyone who signs up to play football as well as guidelines on reducing those risks.
High school football can be fun, provide important lessons to athletes and even lead to college scholarships at times, but those playing shouldn’t be risking their lives.
Lisa Romero is photographer/digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be reached at photos@rocketminer.com.
