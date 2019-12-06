I love the holidays — especially Christmas — because I was fortunate enough to grow up making picture-perfect memories. I have the kind of childhood experiences you’d imagine when you think of Christmas — decorating the tree and playing with the ornaments like toys; sipping hot chocolate with marshmallows and baking seven layer cookies; driving around town to look at Christmas lights; building snowmen with my siblings; going to our church’s Christmas Eve candlelight service and then going to Grandma and Grandpa Romero’s house with all the extended family to sing carols, read the Christmas story, eat food, play board games, and open gifts; gathering with my siblings early on Christmas morning so we could go wake up our parents to open toys.
I treasure these memories, and they mean that Christmas has always been associated with joy for me. But I know that for so many people, this time of year can be far from joyful.
Not everyone had great holidays as a child like I did. Too many suffered through horrible, painful, heartbreaking holidays. Too many have lost loved ones this time of year. Too many approach days like Christmas not with joy, but with grief and trauma and painful memories.
Even for those of us who had great childhoods, holidays as an adult tend to be a bit more complicated. When you see the drama that goes on behind the scenes, when you feel the pressures of finances or schedules or making family members get along, Christmas can become far less charming than it once was. Or sometimes we just can’t feel that “spirit of Christmas” when we’re weighed down by life, and we struggle with not knowing how to find joy when our world seems to be falling apart.
Most of us also tend to fall into the bad habit of comparing our holidays to those around us, looking at peoples’ perfect Christmas cards and Instagram posts, feeling cheated out of the happiness that others seem to have effortlessly.
Whatever the reason, sometimes the holidays are just hard. And that’s OK. What matters is not letting the difficulty overwhelm us, and finding even little ways to hold on to joy. Here are just a few ways to work towards that goal.
First, stop comparing and giving yourself unrealistic expectations. Realize that the “perfect holidays” you see others having are usually much messier behind the scenes, and odds are those people have their own struggles, too. You are not obligated to have a perfect Christmas, and happiness is not a competition.
Second, do what you know will be most helpful for you based on your personality and emotional needs. If being alone will cause you to drive yourself crazy with your thoughts, find opportunities to be around people, particularly people who understand and encourage you. If being around others will stress you out, don’t be afraid to decline invitations to get time to yourself. Maybe you need to lean into festivities to kick-start that holiday spirit, or maybe it will help you to not do much in the way of traditional holiday activities so you don’t have to face negative associations. Find the balances you need, and don’t put unnecessary pressure or guilt on yourself either way.
Third, give yourself permission to enjoy things. Just because your holidays have been negative in the past doesn’t necessarily mean they always have to be defined by those experiences. Just because you’re missing someone or experiencing pain from other difficulties doesn’t mean that finding happiness is a betrayal of or disrespectful to that person or that pain.
In an episode of “Doctor Who,” the Doctor says “The way I see it, every life is a pile of good things and bad things. The good things don’t always soften the bad things, but vice versa, the bad things don’t always spoil the good things and make them unimportant.”
The holidays can be hard. They can be a pile of good things and bad things. And most likely the bad things won’t go away. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find good things. Surround yourself with people who love and support you, do activities that you enjoy, and intentionally seek out and hold onto moments of happiness.
After all, that’s what Christmas is all about — hope in the midst of hopelessness, joy breaking through sorrow, light shattering the darkness.
This holiday season, no matter what you’re facing, hold on to joy.
Hannah Romero is the social media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.