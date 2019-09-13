It was always an historic moment when we as a family of nine, my wife and I, along with our seven children, crossed the Laramie Range on I-80, at the scenic Pole Mountain area. On Sherman Pass, I-80 climbs to an elevation of 8,640 feet. Travelers have crossed Sherman Hill since the last half of the 19th century.
In 1912, construction began on the Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental highway, named in honor of our former president, Abraham Lincoln. This highway ran alongside the first transcontinental railroad route, and it was later designated as U.S. Highway 30.
In 1958, philanthropist Dr. Charles E. Jeffrey sponsored the project to erect a Lincoln Memorial on top of Sherman Hill, the highest point of Highway 30. The 12.5-foot high bronze bust was designed and created by Robert Isaiah Russin, who was born on Aug. 26, 1914, in New York City. Russin died in 2007 at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy of his work to his countless students, who all had learned from the master.
Most people are not aware that the base of the Lincoln Monument is a hollow concrete pillar filled with ladders and lightning rods. The 12.5-foot-high head of Abraham Lincoln rests on a 30-foot tall granite pedestal. It was cast by Robert Isaiah Russin using 10 tons of clay to form and complete the bronze bust. The head itself was cast in 30 pieces and bolted together, much like the inside of the Statue of Liberty.
This bronze head of Lincoln is the largest bronze head in the United States of America. A 4-foot high model of the Lincoln Memorial bust sits in the Governor’s Office in Cheyenne and another original bronze bust sits in the Gettysburg Museum in Pennsylvania.
When the Lincoln Monument arrived, the stone base for the sculpture was unfinished. Robert Russin decided, when planning for forming the sculpture, that the wild temperatures swings on the Wyoming plains would not provide the stable environment that he needed to craft the Lincoln sculpture. So instead, he turned to Mexico City to do his actual work. The bronze head of Lincoln is a 7,000-pound bust, which Russin completed, using a lost-wax process of casting.
The 30 pieces of bronze designed to be bolted together, arrived in Denver, Colorado, in a 1958 shipment traveling from Mexico City in the first leg of travel. The statue came up from Mexico with armed guards from the Mexican Army, “because they were afraid that someone was going to steal it,” said the late sculptor’s son, Joe Russin, in an interview for the Laramie Boomerang. The Lincoln bust was then transported north from Denver to Laramie by truck. All went well until the truck reached Laramie.
Joe Russin recalled: “My dad hadn’t thought about how low the wires were over Grand Avenue. So, they had to move it through Laramie really early in the morning and they cut the electric and telephone wires for each block as they went through.”
Robert I. Russin originally erected his sculpture in 1959 on Sherman Hill, overlooking the old U.S. Highway 30, the old Lincoln Highway. The Wyoming Parks Commission dedicated the Lincoln Monument in 1959 to commemorate Lincoln’s 150th birthday. Originally the bust was located at the highest point on the Lincoln highway from New York to San Francisco.
“The grandeur of the landscape recalls the nobility of his soul,” Russin wrote, referencing President Abraham Lincoln. In 1969, after Interstate 80 was built, state officials moved the monument to become the centerpiece at the Summit Rest Area and Visitor Center between the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie.
Hundreds of thousands of travelers view the monument sculpture annually. At the Summit Rest Area, there is a memorial on site honoring the late Robert Isaiah and Adele M. Russin. Their fascination with Abraham Lincoln inspired Russin’s work. Their second son they named Lincoln.
Few people so honor this most favorite of our U.S. presidents. Yet, in Green River, Tim Laboria, is a similar man in spirit, who honors Abraham Lincoln, and who often quotes the Gettysburg Address at civic functions such as our recent completion of the repair of the flag pole and the raising of a new flag on Flag Day this past summer. I stood at the Chamber of Commerce building as he again recited from memory that historic address. Would to God we would all emulate Lincoln’s love for God and country.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
