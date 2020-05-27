Like all other sports, horse racing has seen some major changes in this year of COVID-19. The Triple Crown Challenge, which consists of three races, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes almost, did not happen. As it is set up right now, if a horse does win all three races, could it be considered a legitimate Triple Crown win. The way the races are set up, I believe that it would be, but it would be challenged by fans and officials for years to come.
Normally, the three races begin with the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, followed two weeks later by the Preakness Stakes and three weeks after that by the Belmont Stakes.
This year, due to Coronavirus, the order will start with the Belmont on June 20; The Kentucky Derby will be Sept. 5; and the Preakness will run on Oct. 3.
The Belmont was the last of the races to change their date, and due to the Breeders’ Cup running on Nov. 1-2, they did not have much choice but to leave the race in June, because horses need a minimum of two weeks rest and recuperation between the big races, and other races scheduled beginning in July. The Belmont officials did change it from June 6 to June 20.
Normally, being the first race of the Triple Crown Challenge, the Kentucky Derby has always had a full 20 horse field, because there is always thousands of three-year-olds vying for the chance to win the Triple Crown, and racing officials want to give as many of them as possible that opportunity. The Preakness usually has the fewest number of challengers, because once the Kentucky Derby has ran, there is only one horse left eligible to attempt the challenge, and most owners and trainers usually skip the Preakness to rest their horse for the Belmont, or other races. Usually more come back for the Belmont, but with it normally being the longest of the races, many horses cannot go the distance. This year, however, all bets are off with how it has to all be run due to the Coronavirus.
Only Gallant Fox in 1930 won the Triple Crown Challenge by winning the Preakness first, and then eight days later winning the Kentucky Derby. In the 145 years of the Triple Crown Challenge, only three other times has the order of the races been altered.
Also changing is the length of the Belmont. Normally the Belmont is the longest of the three races at 1 ½ miles, followed by the Kentucky Derby at 1 ¼ miles, and the shortest race, the Preakness at 1 3/16 miles. This year, however, the Belmont has been shortened to 1 1/8 miles. The reason is for the safety of the horses. They had not been able to get the workouts and conditioning this year as past 3-year-olds had, and asking them to run the longest of the three races first would not be safe.
This brings up a question — if there were a Triple Crown winner in 2020, should it be counted as such? The 13 Triple Crown winners all had to run the Belmont at 1 ½ miles, however, none of them had to run it first, and during a pandemic.
Also factoring in are spectators. The Belmont will run without spectators, as will the Kentucky Derby. The Preakness will wait to hear from the state of Maryland to make the decision of allowing spectators in the stands. All races will be televised and live streamed, and betting will still be possible via simulcast betting and other betting apps.
Creative thinkers at Churchill Downs came up with a substitute for fans, on May 2, when the Kentucky Derby should have been run. Through the magic of technology, the track sponsored a head-to-head virtual reality race with the field consisting of the 13 horses that have won the Triple Crown.
Billed as a stay-at-home Derby day, the event goal was to raise $2 million to aid Coronavirus emergency relief efforts. The virtual race between Triple Crown winners Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), sot to answer an unanswerable question. Of all of the famed horses that won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same year, who was the best?
There was no doubt in my mind that Secretariat would win, which he did. As a horse racing fanatic, I have always asked this same question of the order of finish if such a race would be possible, and I challenge the rest of the order of finish in the virtual race, as did other horse racing fans, but it filled a bit of the heartache I felt on the first Saturday of May without the Kentucky Derby.
I have watched five of the 13 horses take the Triple Crown, but I have never lived through a Triple Crown Challenges such as this years’. I believe that any horse that can win all three races in this upside down year of horse racing will deserve the title of Triple Crown winner. May all horses and jockeys have safe trips throughout this challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.