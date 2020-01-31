Isn’t it interesting what we get ourselves into? Are you familiar with the name John Newton? John’s life is one example of the depths into which each one of us can go.
John was born in London, England, on July 24, 1725. When he was 6 years old, his mother died. His only schooling came from ages 9 to 11. Since John hated school, but longed to sail the seas, he dropped out of school. His father was a sea captain on the Mediterranean Sea. John dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps.
At age 11, his dad gave him his dream. John’s dad allowed him to join him on the ship on which he was the captain. The dream soon turned ugly, into a virtual nightmare. John Newton clashed with his dad’s employers. Finally, he ended up in jail. When John got out of jail, he began a life of immorality, living as an unrestrained prodigal son.
His mother, who had died from tuberculosis, didn’t raise him this way. At the age of 4, John’s mother had him reciting passages from the Westminster Catechism and from the hymns of Isaac Watts. How could he fall so far from God, so fast? But he did! By the age of 17, every godly thought John knew, he abandoned to serve the devil.
There seemed to be only one redeeming factor that ever held him back a little. He loved Mary Catlett from the age of 17 in 1742. They did not marry until 1750, so Mary kept a few stray sparks of decency aglow in John’s heart. Those eight years from 1742 to 1750 were pagan days of awful, unspeakable wickedness in John’s life. He said, “I sinned with a high hand.” For quite a while, John lived among the cruel slave traders of Sierra Leone. He was treated viciously as a slave by his Portuguese master’s wife.
He wrote, saying, “Had you seen me go so sad and solitary in the dead of night to wash my one shirt upon the rocks, and afterward to put it on wet that it might dry on my back while I slept; had you seen me so poor a figure that when a ship’s boat came to the island, shame often constrained me to hide myself in the woods from the sight of strangers; had you known that my conduct, principles and heart were still darker than my outward condition — how little would you have imagined that such a one was reserved to be so peculiar an instance of the providential care and exuberant goodness of God. The only good desire I had left was to get back to England to marry Mary.”
Soon he joined the British navy, from which he deserted, was caught, and brought to justice as a common felon. So severe was his punishment, that he plotted suicide. Yet his great love for Mary was God’s method of preserving his life while he was imprisoned. In lieu of further punishment, John persuaded his superiors to assign him to a slave ship. Eventually, John became the captain of slave ships, carrying cargoes of slaves. His friends said his wickedness was so great they despaired of his sanity. During this awful time, he read a book by Thomas ‘a Kempis called “The Imitation of Christ.”
Not long afterward, a violent storm hit his ship. John felt, as Jonah did, that his wicked life was the reason for the raging winds and the mountainous seas that threatened to drown him and his vessels. During that storm, John Newton, who had sold his soul to the devil, turned his life over to the Lord. He first regarded March 10, 1748, as his spiritual birthday, being born again. Yet, even after conversion, John was captain of several slave ships. As God kept setting him totally free, he became disgusted with the slave trade, shuddering in shame over his prior involvement in slavery.
Not until after his marriage, in August of 1754, did John Newton believe he really, was truly saved. Four years later, at age 39, he became a minister of the Gospel on Dec. 16, 1758. Pastor John began to fight the slave trade, assisting William Wilberforce. In later years, recalling his memories, he always said. “My memory is nearly gone, but I remember two things: that I am a great sinner and that Christ is a great Savior.”
You probably know the greatest of all his songs. It begins with the words, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me, I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.” What kind of a mess are you in? Does the Lord have a plan for you? Oh yes! If God could use this wretch, this infidel, this libertine, this servant of slaves, and this slave trader, He is willing to change you and use you.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.