Cases of mistaken identity are becoming more commonplace in my life.
“Are you the guest speaker?” “You’re one of the panelists, aren’t you?”
Twice in the past month, my harried, notebook-carrying appearance briefly caused event staff to assume I was a keynote guest. The first time it happened, when I was attending the reading by author C.J. Chivers, I laughed it off and gave a confident clarification. On Monday night, when I was attending the Remember When Monday panel on energy at Rock Springs Young at Heart, I was more hesitant in my protests. Sure, I was fairly confident I wasn’t expected to appear on the platform, but I wasn’t 100 percent.
Maybe some of the confusion comes with the new roles I — along with other members of the Rocket Miner – are undertaking. In the past, most of my working hours were invested in the office. As an editor, I thought of myself as the dispatcher who helped everyone in the field stay connected and informed, all in service to the expectations of the chief.
Occasionally I pitched in when we were shorthanded. I’ve interviewed interesting characters, snapped photos of breaking news, and gone document diving to pull pertinent details out of lengthy reports. I have soft spots for odd jobs like delivering newspapers to overlooked subscribers or building the comics when page makers were on vacation, especially in the days when the horoscopes used to come up short and I could add song lyrics to fill the space. If your daily dose of destiny ever advised to you to “jump for your love,” that was me channeling the cosmic influence of the Pointer Sisters.
However, in the past year, my reporting responsibilities have increased. Instead of contributing a byline or two a week, I’m churning out multiple packages in every edition. Wearing the reporter’s hat is a familiar role, but I’m still adjusting to it.
I started out as a reporter before turning down the editor track. I love working with words, and some Rocket Miner writers have given me marvelous packages to work with. It’s a treat to take a good article and give it a polish to make it great. Starting from scratch is a little bit different.
Some of my nervousness comes from my wallflower tendencies. I’m more comfortable observing, listening, and soaking in a scene. I like to know what’s going on, but I don’t have to be part of the action.
In my family, we talk about our “spotlight” abilities, where we can raise to the occasion when we’re the focus of attention. My father is a very buttoned-down man, but the handful of events where I’ve seen him on stage, it’s like I was watching a different person when it came to his energy and improv. The ability to thrive in the limelight is just another of the many traits I’ve inherited from him.
I’ve participated in multiple stage productions, playing parts ranging from Beethoven’s dog to Judas Iscariot. They all involved a healthy dose of nerves. Nevertheless, for the sake of the greater good, I’m willing to put aside my pride or fears. If walking the plank, running around in a cape, or dressing in a gorilla suit helps communicate a message, I’ll do it.
I apply a similar principle to being a reporter. I’m not always bold when talking to strangers, but if it’s for the benefit of the public, I will push beyond my comfort zone. Being at ease is nice, but such a luxury is too expensive when it keeps you away from the important questions.
I hear the whispers of inner doubts, but they won’t keep me silent. Journalists ask important questions on behalf of those who feel voiceless. That’s what keeps me speaking up. I may not feel like a confident reporter, but I can still report like one.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.
