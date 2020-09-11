“A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.” – Author unknown
My father sent me a priceless letter many years ago while I was serving as a full-time missionary. Within his correspondence he told me that I could not fully comprehend the magnitude of his love for me until I had a child of my own. He spoke the truth.
I have also learned that a grandchild cannot fully comprehend the magnitude of a grandfather’s love until he or she has a grandchild of their own.
A few months ago, my 2-year-old grandson, Arthur and his parents came to visit us. One of Arthur’s favorite treats is PEZ candy. Fortunately for Arthur, I had just received a shipment of two bags of PEZ. Arthur followed me to the location of my PEZ stash and was more than happy to eat a package or two of sugar cookie flavored PEZ.
I was delighted to discover that within each bag of PEZ was a complimentary kazoo. I showed Arthur how to play a kazoo. I then gave one of the kazoos to Arthur. Within just a few minutes Arthur filled the room with his rather unique kazoo music.
I then invited Arthur to go to the store with me (an invitation that he would never decline.) He insisted on taking his kazoo with us and, while strapped into his car seat, he enthusiastically entertained me with his kazoo music while we drove to the store.
After making our purchases (yes, Arthur needed a few things) we returned to the car. During the drive home, I sensed that Arthur needed a nap because the kazoo music was more subdued. By the time we arrived back home, there were no sounds coming from the back seat. I parked the car, looked in the rear-view mirror and saw that Arthur had fallen asleep. The kazoo was securely affixed to his motionless mouth. I had to take a photo of his precious little angelic, yet comical face. Oh how I love that little boy!
Yes, a grandfather’s love is powerful and immense. For example, I have personally witnessed an incident wherein a grandfather’s love, in and of itself, saved a grandchild’s life.
About 30 years ago a family asked that I help them attempt to legally force their son/grandson/brother (who I shall refer to as Lou) get some needed treatment for alcohol addiction. If I recall correctly, Lou was in his early 30s. Lou was a very intelligent, athletic and friendly young man who, because of his addiction, was caught in a horrid and life-threatening downward spiral.
Lou was oblivious to the harsh reality that his severe alcohol addiction would soon destroy his mind and body. He tenaciously and stubbornly denied that he needed help. Lou acquired his own attorney and in spite of my best efforts would not voluntarily check himself into a rehabilitation program. Accordingly, we were forced to take the matter to trial.
My first trial witness was a mental health expert who testified that Lou desperately needed professional assistance to address his addiction. The expert further testified that if Lou did not receive the required treatment in the near future, his addiction would kill him. Lou appeared totally unimpressed by this testimony.
My next witness was Lou’s grandfather, who I shall refer to as Greg. Greg testified about his close relationship with and transcendent love for Lou. Greg further testified in detail about how Lou’s alcohol addiction was detrimentally impacting the life of each and every one of Lou’s family members.
At the conclusion of Greg’s testimony, I heard Lou tell his attorney, “If Grandad says that I need help, I must need help.” The court then took a brief recess, during which Lou’s attorney and I entered into a formal stipulation wherein Lou agreed to enter into a lengthy rehabilitation program.
Lou successfully completed the rehabilitation program. And to the best of my knowledge Lou not only survived, but thrived for the remainder of his life (I read Lou’s obituary in the WTE a few years ago).
There is no doubt that Lou’s life was indeed saved by his grandfather’s love. To all grandfathers, whoever you are and wherever you may be I say: Keep up the good work!
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.
