This past Thursday, I watched an interview on NBC of a Charlotte, North Carolina, couple married for 82 years. I also listened to their interview on “The Steve Harvey Show.” D.W. Williams, the husband, is 103 and his wife, Willie, is 100 years old. Even though they are centenarians, their devotion to each other is so beautiful to watch.
He courted her for three months before they got married. Eighty-two years later, they are still going strong. Willie kept gripping D. W.’s hand. They were leaning into each other, and they kissed each other. They were married when fancy wedding ceremonies weren’t the popular thing. When asked on “The Steve Harvey Show” to advise a young couple in the audience who had been engaged for five years because the woman wanted a big wedding, D.W. said: “You don’t need to have a big wedding, just go on and get married.”
This couple had some unbelievably sweet quotes. When asked their marital secret for longevity, they denied any secrets.
Willie said, “We are both devoted to the Lord and to each other. Our Good Lord has taken care of us. He is solely responsible for our 82 years together.”
Members of the First Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church, they never miss a Sunday and always sit down on the very front row of the church. This sweet couple’s marriage has produced some memorable marriage quotes to live by. I heard some and I wrote down a few.
When asked about their life as far as arguments are concerned, Willie said, “We’ve never been the kind of people who fuss and fight. We just find other things, even funny things to talk about.” Then she added, “If you are married, don’t fuss. Just be kind to each other. We are each other’s best friend.”
You could tell by their body language, they were the best of friends. As we come to this Christmas time of celebrating the incarnation, the virgin birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, as a pastoral counselor, I find this season seems to bring out the worst in couple’s relationships. As Charles Dickens put it, “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”
What’s more wonderful than Christmas? But also, for millions, what’s brings out the fighting spirit in married couples more than the Christmas season?
D.W. said, “When you find the person that matters most, everything else matters less.”
In our day, many couples walk away easily from relationships because other things matter more than working on keeping true to their marital union. Steve Harvey asked them for advice about how to make a marriage last. Here are three things Willie had to say: “Be nice to each other.” “Just sit down and talk things over.” “Get a good understanding of what you’re doing and where you’re going.”
Maybe at this vulnerable Christmas season, we need some reminders on how to see our marriage last until death parts us. Here are a few thoughts worth considering. To have a lasting marriage, we must fall in love over and over, but always with the same person we married. Remember, what God has joined together, let no one separate. Let your marriage be a contest in who is the most generous and lavish in giving the other understanding love. Invest deeply in your marriage; the more we invest in our marriage, the more valuable it becomes.
Happy marriages begin well when we marry the person whom we love. Happy marriages mature when we love the person we marry. Loving someone deeply who is your spouse, is a strength builder. Being loved deeply by your spouse gives us courage. Love must be quick to apologize and quick to forgive. The Bible says that we love because God first loved us.
I read one article which said, “Marriage is meant to keep people together, not just when things are good, but particularly when they are not. That’s why we take marriage vows, not wishes. A marriage is a like a house. When a light bulb goes out, you do not go and buy a new house, you change the light bulb.”
Never speak badly about your spouse or deprecate them to others. It weakens your own character, and it throws your spouse under the bus. Love is much more than a feeling; it is a commitment to your spouse before God. Husbands, as leaders, remember that we can love our wife best when we love God most and put Him first. The family that regularly prays together stays together, but husbands must never forget to pick up after themselves and take out the trash.
Love at first sight is easily understandable; but loving the sight of your spouse every moment of your life is a divine miracle. Marriage is more about giving than getting. Don’t let Christmas rob you of your marriage growing and glowing with joy!
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
