Is Wyoming really a desert? I get this question quite often, as the picture everyone tends to have in their mind of a desert is something like the Sahara. The answer is a bit complicated. The short answer is that some of Wyoming is considered a desert. The state actually includes areas of arid desert, semiarid steppe (short-grass prairie), and alpine climates (the climate which causes trees to fail to grow due to cold). Wyoming’s climate is influenced by its interior location on the North American landmass and by its high areas of elevation.
A desert is a barren area of landscape where little precipitation occurs and, consequently, living conditions are hostile for plant and animal life. The lack of vegetation exposes the unprotected surface of the ground to the processes of denudation. About one-third of the land surface of the world is arid or semi-arid. This can include polar regions, where very little precipitation occurs, sometimes called "cold deserts.” Deserts can be classified by the amount of precipitation that falls, by the temperature that prevails, by the causes of desertification, or by their geographical location.
Winters are cold in Wyoming’s Red Desert region, but are variable with periods of sometimes extreme cold interspersed between generally mild periods, with Chinook winds providing unusually warm temperatures in some locations. Wyoming is a dry state with much of the land receiving less than 10 inches of rainfall per year. Precipitation depends on elevation with lower areas in the Big Horn Basin averaging around 5–8 inches (making this region nearly a true desert). The lower areas in the North and on the eastern plains typically average around 10–12 inches, making the climate there semi-arid.
Side note: A desert is a hot and dry place like our Wyoming sand dunes, but add an S and some whipped cream and you have a dessert, a sweet treat to eat.... A desert (DEH-zert) is dry, but to desert (deh-ZERT) is to leave someone “high and dry”. Yes, I am a complete word nerd.
There are two major dune fields in Wyoming, the Killpecker Sand Dunes near Rock Springs and the Seminoe Sand Dunes near Sinclair. Both are “living” sand dunes, meaning that they receive new sand into the “system” and the dunes then move and are constantly shaped by wind. The Red Desert region is relatively unknown outside of Wyoming, even though Killpecker Sand Dunes are the largest active dune system in the U.S. It shouldn’t be. It’s an amazing geologic and geographic feature, combining an endorheic basic (a drainage basic that doesn’t allow for any outflow of water to external bodies), and a lack of overall precipitation in the area. The buildup of sand on the Big Sandy and Little Sandy Rivers just northeast of Rock Springs provides the material for the dunes, and our wind does the rest. Hey, let’s be proud of our wind!
The wind-blown sediment, what geologists call eolian, is dominated by well-rounded quartz grains. The field ranges from being partially vegetated to non-vegetated. The sand in the dune field is principally derived from weathered and eroded sandstone outcrops in the Laney Member of the Green River Formation.
There’s a lot to be learned by just observing our dunes. The great thing about living dunes is that they are responding directly the environment around them, so you can actually understand the climate of a region just by knowing how to read the shapes of the dunes. Wyoming dunes have a combination of barchan dunes (dunes created by a prevailing wind direction), and actual ripples, just like from a lake or a river. This tells us that while the direction of wind doesn’t vary much in the dune fields, the speed of the wind does. There’s along a bit of a longshore current to our dunes, meaning that the move along the base of the mountains almost perpendicular to the wind direction.
I think I’ll talk about the windy in Wyoming next. It affects more than just our dunes!
Dr. Dana L. Pertermann teaches anthropology and geology at Western Wyoming Community College. She conducts archaeological research along the Oregon Trail, and has written a book on archaeological field methods called “The Archaeology of Engagement.” She is also very active on social media, with a scholarly blog at www.CulturalInfluence.blog, and a TikTok account at www.tiktok.com/@letscience. She can be reached for questions at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.
For more photos related to the topic, see this opinion piece at rocketminer.com.
