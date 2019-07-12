Change always seems to happen suddenly, sneaking up on us in subtle ways. Sometimes it is welcome, and other times it is difficult. But with change comes new beginnings and new paths forward. Hopefully, this is one of those times.
Here are some of the requirements: •Must include: The author’s legal name, town of residence and a phone number (not for print, but for confirmation). Anonymous letters will not be printed. •Length: The most readable letters cover issues within 250 to 350 words. Letters longer than 600 words will be trimmed or disregarded. Letters will be edited for clarity and may be cut for length. •Guest columns: All columns, guest columns and letters will be published at the discretion of the editor. •Submit online or send them to: editor@rocketminer.com or 215 D St., Rock Springs, WY 82901. For more information, contact the Rocket-Miner at 307-362-3736
Most Popular
Articles
- How a unique Forest Ranger dealt with 2,000 nudist hippies in Wyoming
- Avoid, report cyanobacterial blooms in WY waters
- 1 person dies in Pinedale house fire
- Historic Outlaw Inn has been a landmark for travelers in Wyoming for 54 years
- Stratton Jay Bruderer
- Cowboys boycott Cheyenne Frontier Days over changes
- First Congregational Church hosts first statewide LGBTQ pride worship service
- RSPD requests help in finding hit and run suspect
- Sweetwater County fire warden weighs in on fire season
- Law enforcement on lookout for RS teen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.