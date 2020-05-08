If ever there was a summer to head for the hills, this is it.
Where I go in the summer – way up in the mountains, just shy of 10,000 feet – folks prefer to stay 6 feet away from each other, if not more. We're not huggers. And you'd have to work hard to come up with a crowd of 10 people or more.
This will be my 39th year up there, in a small log cabin that an old college roommate and I built with our bare hands, lots of sweat, and the smallest chainsaw Homelite ever built. (At $79, it was all I could afford.)
The place is 14 feet by 14 feet, because a 14-foot log was the longest two young guys with more muscle than sense could lift. The place became a lifetime project, and still isn't finished.
Pretty soon, when the snow up there melts (last time I looked there was still 6 feet of snow on the ground), I'll be leaving my in-town problems behind and heading for the simpler life.
And when my cabin season is over come September, I'm hoping the picture down here in town will be clearer.
Some issues I hope will be resolved by then:
-- My inalienable right to get a haircut has only this week been restored by our governor (just in time to avoid a Billy Ray Cyrus mullet). But I still can't walk into our local McDonald’s and enjoy a senior geezer discount cup of coffee.
If someone told me a year ago that politicians could “close” an economy, I would have said, “no way!” We're all scared of what this virus can do – especially to the over 65 crowd like me – but the notion of politicians forcing businesses (even churches!) to close would not have occurred to me. I didn't think they had that much power.
-- You can call people who want to get back to work impatient and ill-advised, I guess. But you're wrong if you call them selfish, which I see in comments and social media posts. Getting back to work, earning a paycheck, taking care of your family and paying your bills can be called a lot of things, but selfish isn't one of them. Being out of work now, after all, isn't their fault.
If anyone is unreasonable in this equation, it's those who demand that everyone see things the same, staying home, not making a living.
-- Maybe by September we'll know when you accumulate enough “anecdotes” that results aren't “anecdotal” anymore. From what I can tell, the only way results aren't anecdotal is if you set up a trial that takes months or years, hoodwink half the people into taking placebo sugar pills, and see if they don't get better, while the people who took the actual pills do get better. (Sucks to be a placebo recipient.)
-- As it stands now, that drug HCQ has its supporters, and some folks say it saved their lives. But it lost media favor when President You Know Who expressed optimism for it (an unpardonable sin). Then along came something called “Remdisivir,” which looks pretty good, except the president is hyping it now, so there must be something wrong with it, too. Drugs are partisan now, at least in the media, so the best advice is to be an Independent so you can take all the drugs.
-- Could someone explain how “herd immunity” ever gets going if the herd is social distancing? If all the cows are 6 feet apart, or sheltering in place in their bovine basements, how does this herd immunity get any traction? Don't we have to be a herd to get herd immunity?
-- I'm betting we'll have enough masks come September. I notice that “Shamwow Vince” – the funny, loud-talking guy who used to hawk car care sponges on TV – is back, selling some pretty nice looking face masks.
Is this a great country, or what?
-- And finally, I notice that the governor of California has closed the beaches. If a governor can close the beaches, could a governor close the mountains?
I better get up there as soon as possible.
Dave Simpson has been a newsman for four decades, working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.
