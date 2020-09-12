As we are forced to air high-five and elbow bump instead of hug or shake hands right now, in the FACE of COVID, I think it’s important to note several other very important things we are FACING. The face is a very important tool we all have. We use it to show expressions and attitudes – it really is very communicative. We use many phrases involving the face such as “face paint,” “get your game face on,” “face the music,” “being two-faced” and “face the facts.” We can even remember many important social distancing requirements with the word “face,” such as “get out of my face,” “face mask,” “face shield,” “face covering,” “about face” (if you are coming to close), and “in your face” (if you are definitely too close).
Let’s face it: In these recent times we have had to utilize FACETIME, FACEBOOK and other means of communicating: Zoom, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and more. The hard part is, that as human beings, we NEED personal interactions … we need to interface with each other.
I suggest the following remedy while we are forced to adjust. (And remember, it’s for NOW, not forever … but we can learn some important things from our current situation and bring those forward with us). Together we can:
F – Face, A – Adversity, C – Courageously, and, E – Earnestly
I like to use FACE emojis when texting. Personally, I like the smiley face but quite frequently I use the shocked face, the puzzled face, the “ew” face and many more. I text a lot, but I will tell you I really miss FACE-to-FACE interactions, or at least frequent phone conversations, coffee talks and even handwritten letters.
As I have gotten older I appreciate daily phone calls with my parents, even if we just talk :about nothing.” We are all “so busy” doing 100 different things, including new ways of dealing with attending school, and working and meeting with social distancing, but we really do need to make time to find creative ways to stay in contact and communicate with our people.
Behind every mask there is a face, and behind every face is a story. And while I don’t have any idea what any of you are going through right now, I want to say that I try to smile with my eyes (when I am masked up) and not just my mouth. I try to make sure my positive attitude is visible despite my mask. I know that for me, when I receive a smile, or kind word, it really does warm my heart and make a difference.
Not everything is easy during “normal” times and certainly, we are all facing extra challenges throughout 2020 thus far. I reread the book, “It Could Have Been Worse” with my little ones the other day, to remind us all that while things are less than ideal, they aren’t as bad as they could be.
We also read “No Matter What,” a story that reminds children and parents that even when they are grumpy or things aren’t going well, parents will always love their children. I am hoping through these stories and the positive, reassuring words that we are giving them, will help them to feel “OK” through COVID and beyond. Not to overlook my older three children at all, but I talk with each of them several times a day to make sure they are doing okay, even though they are adults. And, the truth is that these “check-ins” may be more for me than for them. (It’s time to go call my own parents and check in.”)
As we all try to navigate and move onward, upward and forward with our goals, dreams, aspirations and lives, remember the words of TD Jakes who said, “Face the giants in your life, slay them and move on. Do not be daunted by the mistakes and failures in your life.” Have a fantastic day and take care!
Lu Sweet is the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College. She has been an educator in Rock Springs for two decades.
